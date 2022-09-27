Read full article on original website
Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch 2022 October 1st-31st
Pumpkin Patch Open Daily from 9AM to 6PM and Harvest Festival open on weekends from 9AM to 6PM. It is Free admission and free parking!. Saturdays and Sundays: Wool Spinning Demonstrations, Forging Demonstration, Goat Milking Demonstrations, Pig Races, Festival food, concessions, live music, local performances, Attractions available for purchase include: horse rides, pony rides, farm animal visits, archery, axe throwing, straw bale maze, slide, wagon rides, farm train, crafts, pumpkin decorating.
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep
Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.
SALT CREEK GRILLE RESTAURANT – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
Looking for that perfect fall-time date spot? Look no further than Salt Creek Grille! Located conveniently at the Valencia Town Center, Salt Creek Grille offers a huge variety of comfortable classics and contemporary cuisine that’s guaranteed to cater to every single palate after a long day of shopping (both actual and window). Favorites like their Filet Mignon and Mesquite Grilled Baby Back Ribs are just the beginning of their extensive menu. They also offer vegetarian and customizable options, so call your order in today or inquire about reservations and specials: 661-222-9999.
VIA BASH 2022: MIDNIGHT IN MOROCCO
VIA is delighted to present “Midnight in Morocco” on Friday, November 4th, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. This exotic evening of entertainment and recognition will be full of surprises. Are your BASH tickets reserved? Take care of that right away! You won’t want to miss this event! In addition to helping raise funds for the VIA Connecting to Success Program, the VIA BASH event also offers us the opportunity to showcase some very special businesses! Our membership is the heart of VIA, and we can’t wait to celebrate some very special businesses that evening.
WE GO DELIVERS – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
When you’re having one of those days where you’re just too lazy to get your shoes on and get in the car, WeGo Delivers has your back. WeGo Delivers is a food and goods delivery service that covers the entire Santa Clarita Valley, and in addition to the standard 200+ restaurants they cover here in the valley, they also offer the ability to custom order anything from virtually any store or spot in Santa Clarita. To view their entire selection and get your delivery started, head over to http://wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
LE CHENE FRENCH CUISINE – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
Bundle up with your significant other this fall and escape the chilly weather and crunchy leaves at Le Chene, Santa Clarita’s premiere destination for French cuisine. Voted time and time again as one of the most romantic spots in the valley, Le Chene specializes in handcrafted and artfully presented French dishes, and the atmosphere is perfect for those dates where you just want to enjoy good food and great company. Upscale French fare is what they do best, so secure your spot with a reservation today: 661-251-4315.
BELLA CUCINA ITALIAN RESTAURANT – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
As the temperatures start to drop, the need for cozy comfort food rises – and that’s what Bella Cucina is here for. They pride themselves on being your #1 source for high quality Italian fare here in Santa Clarita. Their extensive menu of authentic Italian dishes is available for dine-in, delivery, and take-out, so the next time you’re looking for some good old fashioned spaghetti or fettuccini alfredo to keep you company on a rainy afternoon, give them a call to place an order or learn more about their specials: 661-263-1414.
Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head and Ladle up the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category. Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Funds...
Capture the Light
When we start the year right it sets the tone for the rest of the year. A new year has just begun in the Jewish calendar , where we move forward from a carefree summer onto deep introspection period. Amidst all the distractions, starting on Rosh Hashana the first day of the new year, we immerse ourselves in internal spiritual work, aiming to connect our souls to our creator and to our higher self. More than any other time throughout the year we aim to create the reality we desire for the rest of the year. We are aware that there is an unusual power this time of year. We could harness its great potential and immense energy and light to achieve the best results.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Paddle for the Battle
Pickleball players come to The Paseo Club October 1st & 2nd to participate in the second annual Paddle For The Battle Event. This Michael Hoefflin Foundation fundraiser is a fixed partner round robin which gives you a chance to play against many different teams to maximize the fun. Take your game to the next level while supporting a great cause!
Empowering HeArts 2022
Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the Executive Director and a Photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
MEND Health & Wellness Recovery Solutions in Valencia
Whether you are interested in improving your overall quality of life or looking for new ways to find pain relief, prevent injuries, and accelerate your recovery time, our highly experienced team at MEND Health & Wellness has a solution for you. Our warm and welcoming office located in Valencia and the surrounding Valencia areas offer advanced, affordable treatment methods proven to work quickly and effectively.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Here to Stay
A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.
Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, October 15 from 8am-11am at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy. The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Proceeds raised are critical to support...
Art by Award-Winning Artists in Santa Clarita
The newly opened art gallery J Sabry Fine Art brings beautiful art by many famous artists to our community, many of whom have works in museums across the country. It’s free to browse the amazing display of original paintings and hand-signed limited edition prints, and enjoy the ambience in their comfy leather chairs while taking in the view.
Santa Clarita Ballet’s Nutcracker Returns To The Performing Arts Center
Three years ago the Santa Clarita Ballet celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history, the 25th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Ballet’s dazzling Nutcracker. When the curtain came down on their last performance in December 2019 no one would have guessed how long before they would be able to present their beloved holiday classic to the Santa Clarita Valley again.
