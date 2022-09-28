Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Why Kentucky Wildcats are confident Chris Rodriguez will boost offense after suspension
There may be no better illustration of what Kentucky football hopes star running back Chris Rodriguez can bring to the team when he returns from a four-game suspension Saturday than what happened when he last touched the ball in a Wildcats uniform. Facing first-and-goal from the 6-yard line with 1:54...
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Pregame Injury Updates for the Seminoles
Who is available for the Seminoles against the Demon Deacons?
