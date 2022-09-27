ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 10

Chris Johnston
3d ago

As a teacher in the district it has become a joke. The kids can’t get less than a 50% either, even if they do nothing their grade is a 50% on the assignment. Imagine explaining that one to an employer. I did no work on the job, can I get 50% of my pay. We are no longer teaching life lessons to students, it’s just about pushing them along and pumping up phony graduation numbers.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mohave Daily News

CCSD approves pay scale update for healthcare specialists

LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District on Thursday approved a memorandum of agreement with the Clark County Education Association changing the method of compensation for some healthcare professionals in the district. In general, healthcare professionals can earn one pay scale step or two pay scale steps to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
pvtimes.com

Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada

After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Grading System#Fox5vegas Com#Ccsd Board Of Trustees
2news.com

Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Two 1 October Survivors Create ‘Flight of Healing’ Sculpture

It has been five years since the 2017, 1 October Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Survivors here in Las Vegas, and in other parts of the country are still trying to cope and fight through the lasting traumas caused by that horrific night. Ahead of the anniversary...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program

Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser

Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley

They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
PAHRUMP, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy