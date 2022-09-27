ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
LANE COUNTY, OR
'Fill the Boot' at Autzen Stadium Saturday to support MDA

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Professional Firefighters Local 851 will be in the tailgating areas outside of Autzen Stadium Saturday, October 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will also have a fire engine stationed at the Eugene...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon hospitals lose more than $215 million in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money the first half of 2022. A lot of money -- $215 million, more than was lost in the pandemic phase lockdown of 2020. “The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,”...
OREGON STATE
Cedar Creek Fire camp receives visit from Governor Kate Brown

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
OREGON STATE
'Stand Down' event Friday in Eugene helps give back to veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — Giving back to veterans is the idea behind the Lane County Stand Down, which happens Friday at the Lane Events Center. The event offers free resources to any vet that needs them. Our newsroom met one man who has been giving back for years. Chuck Parnell...
EUGENE, OR
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams

PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
OREGON STATE
Cooler weather helps tame Cedar Creek Fire, now at 25% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held September 29 in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge at 6:00 p.m., it will also be available to view on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Fire officials report that fire activity slowed Wednesday thanks to the cooler temperatures and light precipitation in...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Crosstown rivalry sparks between Millers and Colts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — We've reached the halfway point of the high school football season in the Willamette Valley and this year has already been one of the more competitive ones than we've had in seasons. Friday night, September 30, we have another big match-up right here in our backyard.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR
Lane United FC women's team coming to Eugene as league expands

EUGENE, Ore. — There’s a new team in Eugene to cheer for. The soccer community has embraced Lane United as their home team, but the Reds are ready for fans to embrace the future - and the future is female. On Thursday, the United Soccer League announced an...
EUGENE, OR
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
OREGON STATE

