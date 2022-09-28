Read full article on original website
Dry this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the North Country dry the next few days. Expect clouds overnight with lows in the 40′s. Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60′s. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50′s.
Sunny to start, then increasing clouds
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing. There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m. Skies start...
Carolyn Jean Harter Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Jean Harter Macy, 91, of Adams, New York, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2022. Mrs. Macy was born on March 4, 1931, in Watertown to Floyd James and Alice Jean (Hartley) Harter. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1948. She was married...
Blast from the Past: 1998 cheerleading competition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 1998 for a cheerleading competition. Watch the story by then reporter Rebecca Sager on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
Step 2: new life for an old weathervane
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Call it step two. Repairs are underway to the old weathervane which sat on top of Watertown’s First Baptist Church, on Public Square. Earlier this month, the weathervane was gingerly removed from the church, in an operation which involved two cranes, and which stopped traffic on the square.
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
Dean M. Neumann, 61, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dean M. Neumann, 61, Clayton passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica. Dean was born in Perth Amboy, NJ March 10, 1961, son of Donald and Amelia Klc Neumann and attended local schools. He moved to Florida in the late 1970′s.
Kathryn R. Brown, 69, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn R. Brown, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home in Great Bend, NY under the care of her loving husband Larry, her family, and Jefferson County Hospice. Kathryn (Connor) Brown was born on April 18, 1953, in Carthage, NY, to...
Mary E. MacAleese, 91, of Cranberry Lake
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. MacAleese, 91, of Cranberry Lake died peacefully at the Clifton-Fine Hospital on September 27, 2022. Mary was born in Harrisville, New York on December 11, 1930 to Kenneth “Skid” Walrath and Mary Dushano Walrath. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1948. She graduated in 1950 from Morrisville A.T.C. with a degree in Home Economics. She attended Syracuse University 1950 – 1951. She then worked as a dietitian at the Clifton-Fine Hospital 1951 – 1954.
Stella Richmond Stoughtenger, 71, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Stella Richmond Stoughtenger, 71, longtime resident of Adams died suddenly on September 26th at her home. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Sharon Mae MacWilliam, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - We are saddened to announce the death of Sharon MacWilliam (nee: Byrns) treasured wife of 45 years & best friend to David MacWilliam; beloved mother of Nathan (Kathryn) & Joel (Candace). Proud grandma to Kenneth & Grace. Pre-deceased by parents: Arnold David and Ardis Bertha (Venton) Byrns & eldest sister Doreen Marjorie Byrns. Sharon is mourned by siblings: Sandra Cole, Gail Thomas, Mark (Lorie) & Brian (Cassandra) plus Dave’s Mother Ruth, and his siblings; Heather, Laurin (Randy Clarke), Graeme (Lara), & Ian (Jane) and many nieces & nephews.
Nature Center to host Autumn Festival next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 43rd annual Autumn Festival for the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park. Board member Jeffry Weldon and volunteer Carolyn Weldon gave us a preview. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The festival is...
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joseph C. Soluri will be Tuesday, October 4th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
TV Dinner: Apple Custard Pie
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s kind of a guilt-free sort of dessert. Chef Chris Manning showed us how to make Apple Custard Pie. There’s no crust and no added sugar. He says you need to use good baking apples, like granny smith or red delicious. You can also substitute peaches, pears, or berries.
Freeze warning issued for parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
Highlights & scores: Thursday football & girls’ soccer
(WWNY) - High school football and girls’ high school soccer were on the slate Thursday. It was a rare Thursday night Section III football game from Carthage as the Comets hosted Auburn. The game was scoreless in the second when Mac Maher hits DeSean Strachan for a 15-yard touchdown...
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
