Sweet Home, OR

KCBY

Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Oregon hospitals lose more than $215 million in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money the first half of 2022. A lot of money -- $215 million, more than was lost in the pandemic phase lockdown of 2020. “The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,”...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams

PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Cooler weather helps tame Cedar Creek Fire, now at 25% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held September 29 in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge at 6:00 p.m., it will also be available to view on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Fire officials report that fire activity slowed Wednesday thanks to the cooler temperatures and light precipitation in...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford late Saturday clash at Autzen

No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford in a late game Saturday night. Oregon came from behind last weekend to beat Washington State 44-41. It was the Ducks’ third-straight win following a season-opening loss to Georgia. The Ducks scored 29 points in the fourth quarter against the Cougs. It will be...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

University of Oregon breaks records with largest freshmen class

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is breaking records with the largest freshman class in the school's history. 5,338 new first-year students have been added to the student body, which is 700 more students than last year. That is not the only record being broken. On top of...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR

