Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
The Best Deals from Saks Fifth Avenue's Friend and Family Sale: Shop 10 Can't-Miss Designer Discounts

You can never go wrong with shopping designer — especially when it's on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale is happening now through Monday, October 3 and there are thousands of deals on new arrivals. The luxury retailer is offering shoppers 25% off new fall wardrobe essentials along with 20% off nearly every beauty product. No code is necessary for unlocking the incredible designer discounts.
Here's How You Can Get Disney's 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars

While Christmas is months away, your holiday shopping starts now as Disney has released their 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars. There's no better way to get in the spirit of the holiday season than with one of Disney's best-selling Advent Calendars — which are now available on Amazon. Back in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Stock#Jackets#Tiktok
The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now: Ring, Arlo, Eufy and More

Whether you are always on the go or find yourself spending more time at home these days, home security cameras can help give you that feeling of peace and comfort by monitoring your surroundings. Having a sense of security at home means knowing what is going on inside and outside your home, no matter where you are. Luckily, Amazon has made it that much easier to make your home safe with early Prime Day deals on home security cameras.
The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Amerisleep, Leesa and More

If you missed out on the incredible mattress sales over Labor Day weekend, many top mattress brands are having savings events now. Ahead of Black Friday, the sleep savings are incredible with mattress deals from top brands like Saatva, Helix Sleep, and Cocoon by Sealy. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best mattress sales with every kind of quality mattress on sale right now.
35 Early Amazon Prime Early Access Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, Headphones and More

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that a second Prime Day is right around the corner. The Amazon Early Prime Access Sale is happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and we're expecting to see Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion and furniture to tech. Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you don't have to wait to shop because Amazon has already rolled out some early tech deals.
The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy

Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs right now with some of the biggest early Black Friday discounts already available.
Amazon Jewelry Sale: 1 Carat Diamond Earrings and Rings Under $600 — Shop Now

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially during the holidays. While the gifting season is months away, your holiday shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100 .
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2022: Final Days to Shop Up to 50% Off Revlon, Morphe, L'Oréal and More

If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Sale Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through Saturday, October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul Sale are up to 50% off.
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30 at Amazon Now

Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and better yet, they are currently 54% off at Amazon.
