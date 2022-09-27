Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
wabe.org
Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
WMAZ
Georgia 'dodged a bullet,' Gov. Kemp says as Ian moves east
ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast toward South Carolina, after leaving heavy damage and knocking out power to 2 million people in Florida. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. >>This timeline...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
WMAZ
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 3:12 p.m.: Georgia Power reports less than 200 outages in Savannah. Dominion Energy reports only a few outages in Beaufort and Jasper County, but more than 600 in the Charleston area. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300...
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
WALB 10
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
WMAZ
Meet Dixie the Pig and other farm animals at this unique Georgia state park
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — About an hour outside of Telfair County sits General Coffee State Park. It's a cool place with one feature that none of Georgia's other 52 state parks have on their grounds. General Coffee State Park sits on about 15 hundred acres in Nichols county. It's...
