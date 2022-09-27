ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia 'dodged a bullet,' Gov. Kemp says as Ian moves east

ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast toward South Carolina, after leaving heavy damage and knocking out power to 2 million people in Florida. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. >>This timeline...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dublin, GA
Government
City
Perry, GA
State
Florida State
Warner Robins, GA
Government
City
Dublin, GA
Perry, GA
Government
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Government
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Central Georgia#Hurricanes#Fully Booked#Hurricane Ian#Floridians#The Holiday Inn Express#Hotels
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
MONROE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy