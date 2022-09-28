ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

"I feel called by God": Moorhead School Board Candidate Nikki Pollock urges for increased parental involvement

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo receives financial boost thanks to grants totaling $17K

(Fargo, ND) -- The Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo is announcing $17 thousand dollars in grants, received from several FM area donors. "It is the support that we need in order to keep our programs alive and be able to offer, you know for our STAR program we offer scholarships to our students so it gives them the opportunity to participate," said Trollwood's Executive Director Kathy Anderson.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon. Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
HUNTER, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Moorhead, MN
Education
Moorhead, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Moorhead, MN
wdayradionow.com

9-29-22 Thursdays with Tony

Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida

FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#God#Wday#Mn#Critical Race Theory#Moorhead S School Board
wdayradionow.com

Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota

While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man charged with Fargo murder

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wdayradionow.com

Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead

(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
MOORHEAD, MN
thefmextra.com

Moorhead High School celebrates Homecoming Week

Elinneus Davis and Grace Perry were named Moorhead High School’s homecoming king and queen at coronation on Sept. 26. Grace Perry, daughter of Mike and Angie Perry, plays basketball and volleyball, is in the National Honor Society, and plays in Orchestra. She is also the treasurer for Key Club. Elinneus Davis, son of Susan Smith and Elinneus Davis, is on the Moorhead Football team.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events. A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy