"I feel called by God": Moorhead School Board Candidate Nikki Pollock urges for increased parental involvement

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
wdayradionow.com
Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo receives financial boost thanks to grants totaling $17K
(Fargo, ND) -- The Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo is announcing $17 thousand dollars in grants, received from several FM area donors. "It is the support that we need in order to keep our programs alive and be able to offer, you know for our STAR program we offer scholarships to our students so it gives them the opportunity to participate," said Trollwood's Executive Director Kathy Anderson.
valleynewslive.com
Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon. Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakesarearadio.net
Glander and Peterson, Candidates for Becker County Sheriff Participate in Candidate Forum in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Becker County’s two candidates for Sheriff were able to engage with the community, Monday during the first of two candidate forums held by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters. Sheriff Todd Glander, who has been Sheriff in Becker County since 2015 is...
wdayradionow.com
9-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida
FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
wdayradionow.com
Becker County investigation reveals homicide and suicide following discovery of two dead in Lakeview Township
(Lakeview Township, MN) -- The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office says a husband and wife were found dead in in Lakeview Township on Tuesday, and believes their deaths are related. The medical examiner's office says 45-year-old Steven Alton Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Lynn Stearns were found in a home located...
wdayradionow.com
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
thefmextra.com
Moorhead High School celebrates Homecoming Week
Elinneus Davis and Grace Perry were named Moorhead High School’s homecoming king and queen at coronation on Sept. 26. Grace Perry, daughter of Mike and Angie Perry, plays basketball and volleyball, is in the National Honor Society, and plays in Orchestra. She is also the treasurer for Key Club. Elinneus Davis, son of Susan Smith and Elinneus Davis, is on the Moorhead Football team.
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events. A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”
valleynewslive.com
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Comments / 0