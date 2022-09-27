What do you get when two French friends with impeccable food credentials get together to create fast-food? L’Ami Pierre of course. The friends are Pierre-Antoine Raberin and chef and culinary adviser, Eric Ripert, whose restaurant Le Bernadin is just steps away on West 51st Street. Together they are offering a collection of French pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads for breakfast or lunch fare to eat in or take out. And of course, the croissants are fabulous!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO