10 Places to Try Before or After a Broadway Show
With Broadway back and new shows debuting, here are ten places worth hitting up if you are heading to a show. This new Greek spot with towering ceilings is offering show-stopping seafood from Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna to Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Visitors will also find Greek specialties along with steaks and chops. If you are heading to an early show, there is a 3-Course Prix Fix for from 11:30am to 4:30pm.
José Andrés Continues to build his NYC Empire
Photos: Nubeluz/Bjorn Wallander (Interiors) When he’s not championing changing the world with the power of food or operating his celebrated Mercado Little Spain food hall at Hudson Yards, chef and restaurateur José Andrés is quietly building a food empire. With his latest venture, Andrés is literally heading to the stars with a sky-high cocktail bar called Nubeluz.
NYC Restaurants
El Churro has popped up in the East Village making churro in the window of this sun-drenched space. The churros come in two sizes (3 and 5 piece) with several types of chocolate dipping sauce including milk, dark and vegan. Soft serve ice cream is also available.
Charlie Palmer's Aperi Bar Arrives in Midtown
Aperi Bar by Charlie Palmer Collective has opened at the LUMA Hotel in the heart of Times Square. Aperi, short for apertivo, is an Italian tradition where you relax with nice glass of wine or Campari after a hard day’s work. There are cocktails like the AperiSpritz (aperol, prosecco, grapefruit, club soda); Italian Butterfly (grapefruit vodka, campari, grapefruit); and Charlie’s Negroni (gin, sweet vermouth, campari, aperol).
The Lost Draft Opens in SoHo
Drawing its inspiration from film, The Lost Draft in SoHo goes beyond your everyday coffee shop with antique theater style seating and a projector displaying black and white films as well as a vintage typewriter on display. It is also serving as a creative space where guests can work on their projects.
Dollar Hits
Dollar Hits is an LA-based Filipino BBQ restaurant chain that now has a location in Woodside, Queens. Look for a variety of skewers ranging from beef liver and pork skin to pork ears, chicken butt and various body parts. Other offerings include Sisig with rice.
L’Ami Pierre Pastry and Sandwich Shop Opens Alongside Le Bernadin
What do you get when two French friends with impeccable food credentials get together to create fast-food? L’Ami Pierre of course. The friends are Pierre-Antoine Raberin and chef and culinary adviser, Eric Ripert, whose restaurant Le Bernadin is just steps away on West 51st Street. Together they are offering a collection of French pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads for breakfast or lunch fare to eat in or take out. And of course, the croissants are fabulous!
