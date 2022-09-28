Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fairmont health care history celebrated with Mayo Clinic Health System
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, the Fairmont community celebrated 150 years of patient care in Martin County, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont. “Well, when you think back to the mid-1800s and what the doctors at that time had to do and how health care was...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 12 Things to do in Faribault Minnesota
If you’re looking for small town charm with tons of history and activities, Faribault Minnesota has to be on your list! Faribault makes a wonderful day trip. However, it would be even better to spend a couple days. From hiking to history (it’s the oldest non-metro historic district in the state!) to arts and delicious food and drinks, Faribault has a wide variety of activities to include in your trip. Below I share the top things to do in Faribault!
KEYC
Recapping the Blue Earth County sheriff candidate forum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On September 29, Greater Mankato Growth held a forum at the Blue Earth County Library between two Blue Earth County sheriff candidates: Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal. Currently, Barta works as captain for the sheriff’s department. “I’m going to bring the knowledge and experience that...
KEYC
Over-the-counter hearing aids coming in mid-October
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For millions of Americans, more affordable hearing aids can be found in stores next month. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration issued a final ruling to improve access to hearing aids, which they say would lower costs for close to 30 million adults in the U.S.
KEYC
Tour of Manufacturing highlights industry in southern Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The South Central Minnesota Tour of Manufacturing is coming back for its 12th year. It’s two full days to highlight the manufacturing industries in southern Minnesota, which is the largest industry sector in the region. Next week, more than 20 manufacturers across the region...
Owatonna Homecoming Parade Seen Through Pictures
After interviewing the top ten candidates for Homecoming King and Queen for Owatonna High School I was intrigued to watch the parade. Also for the fact that my high school growing up did not have a homecoming parade, so I wanted to see what was all involved. Here is a summary of the parade seen through pictures just in case you missed it! All in all, it was fun to see all the kids (elementary through high school) enjoying the Friday and celebrating, and of course get excited over candy! It was also nice to be reminded of what a welcoming community Owatonna is and glad I got to experience a little piece of Owatonna.
KEYC
Hwy 19 Henderson project nearly complete
Blue Earth County Sheriff Candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal participate in a candidate forum, sponsored by GMG, produced by KTV Public Access. River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement. Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by...
KEYC
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
KEYC
Mankato’s ADM recognized for Ag, job growth
KEYC
Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain
KEYC
Food Friday: Backyard Bar and Grill
PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - One local bar and grill owner has noticed the value that a small town bar brings to her community. On this food Friday we take you inside the Backyard Bar & Grill in Pemberton. You can find the Backyard Bar and Grill at 204 First Avenue...
KEYC
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
KEYC
Mankato West shuts out Owatonna
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets hosted the Owatonna Huskies Thursday in North Mankato. The Scarlets were lead to a 1-0 victory by goalkeeper Anne Schill, who finished with nine saves for her second complete shutout.
KEYC
MSU’s ‘High School Musical’ production to feature area high school students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Theater season at Minnesota State University, Mankato officially begins this weekend, but there are a few younger faces lining the stage. The college is starting off the year by performing Disney’s “High School Musical.”. With the show, MSU invited high school students from around...
KEYC
Road closures to be expected during Mankato Marathon
Fairmont, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
