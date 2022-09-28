After interviewing the top ten candidates for Homecoming King and Queen for Owatonna High School I was intrigued to watch the parade. Also for the fact that my high school growing up did not have a homecoming parade, so I wanted to see what was all involved. Here is a summary of the parade seen through pictures just in case you missed it! All in all, it was fun to see all the kids (elementary through high school) enjoying the Friday and celebrating, and of course get excited over candy! It was also nice to be reminded of what a welcoming community Owatonna is and glad I got to experience a little piece of Owatonna.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO