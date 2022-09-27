Read full article on original website
Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
Vehicle rolls over, 1 transported by Lifeflight, another by EMS: Crestview Fire
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department was called to a crash that injured two people Friday afternoon. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 30 off Highway 90 after a car rolled over. One person was life-flighted while another was taken to a hospital by Okaloosa County EMS. Crestview Fire helped the North Okaloosa Fire […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Wind, current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning. Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA. The crash […]
Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away
It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
atmorenews.com
Drive-by shooting draws charges
An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel. Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Sean Yadriel […]
thegreenvillestandard.com
Mount arrested for multiple charges
The hunt for a man, who eluded law enforcement from Sept. 18-20 after stealing a vehicle, has ended without harmful incident. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Donald Glenn Mount, age 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, and placed into the Butler County Correction Facility (BCCF).
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
3 indicted on 1st degree premeditated murder in 2021 nightclub shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection with an October 2021 nightclub shooting, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, […]
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
