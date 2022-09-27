Read full article on original website
WKRG
First up, I hope you already have your Halloween costumes, and if not, this is your warning because Pensacon HalloweenFest is this weekend at Splash City Adventures in Pensacola Saturday and Sunday! HalloweenFest offers 2 days of spooky fun for the entire family! There will be vendors, trick or treating, live music, costume contests and so much more with the added bonus of being at Splash City Adventures and all of the awesome things that come with it! Plus, you boy Theo will be there handing out swag before I host the adult costume contest! Hope to see ya!
getthecoast.com
Destin Seafood Festival is BACK after 2-year hiatus, features a new ‘local culinary experience’
The Destin Seafood Festival, one of Destin’s most celebrated traditions, is back after a 2 year hiatus and will be held October 7-9 on the Destin Harbor. The Destin Seafood Festival kicks off the Destin Fishing Rodeo that runs the entire month of October and is the primary fundraiser for the Destin Charter Boat Association.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
niceville.com
Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School
DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
Pensacola, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer programs to help those in need
(WALA) - Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer a number of programs to help those in need. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries’ Executive Director Sally Deane and Board President Paul Davis from the Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries to learn more about how they serve Baldwin County. ---
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
ssrnews.com
Consultant Recommended $3.45M Reduction in Santa Rosa Schools’ ESE Department
Santa Rosa County School District in February 2021 received a report from a Sarasota consultant, advising the district eliminate roughly 93 positions in the ESE department. “While the reviewer recognizes annual shifts may lead to further financial reductions, it should be noted that the recommendations and proposed personnel changes could potentially save Santa Rosa County School Board $3,450,000 and enhance revenues,” stated Consultant Bambi Lockman.
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away
It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning. Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA. The crash […]
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue responds to early morning vehicle fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Friday morning, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at the 6900 block of Rolling Hills Road. The station said they arrived at 3:56 a.m., to a vehicle parked under a carport that was engulfed in flames. They said the flames posed a threat to the nearby […]
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
WALA-TV FOX10
Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel. Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
