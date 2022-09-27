ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

WKRG

Pensacon HalloweenFest headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for September 30th – October 2nd

First up, I hope you already have your Halloween costumes, and if not, this is your warning because Pensacon HalloweenFest is this weekend at Splash City Adventures in Pensacola Saturday and Sunday! HalloweenFest offers 2 days of spooky fun for the entire family! There will be vendors, trick or treating, live music, costume contests and so much more with the added bonus of being at Splash City Adventures and all of the awesome things that come with it! Plus, you boy Theo will be there handing out swag before I host the adult costume contest! Hope to see ya!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School

DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
DESTIN, FL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Escambia High School football team will have a game with Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer programs to help those in need

(WALA) - Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer a number of programs to help those in need. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries’ Executive Director Sally Deane and Board President Paul Davis from the Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries to learn more about how they serve Baldwin County. ---
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
ssrnews.com

Consultant Recommended $3.45M Reduction in Santa Rosa Schools’ ESE Department

Santa Rosa County School District in February 2021 received a report from a Sarasota consultant, advising the district eliminate roughly 93 positions in the ESE department. “While the reviewer recognizes annual shifts may lead to further financial reductions, it should be noted that the recommendations and proposed personnel changes could potentially save Santa Rosa County School Board $3,450,000 and enhance revenues,” stated Consultant Bambi Lockman.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Troy Messenger

Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away

It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
TROY, AL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning.  Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.  The crash […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages

UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls.  The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

