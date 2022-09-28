ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines

SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan

The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA
NBC Sports

Highlights from Japan Game: Hachimura and Wiseman put on show, plus Suga and Curry

The NBA preseason is officially here — and it started in Japan. The Golden State Warriors faced the Washington Wizards in front of a sold-out crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. In case you didn’t wake up at 6 am Eastern to watch a meaningless preseason NBA game (and if you did, we’re worried about you), here are a few highlights and notes from the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBA
NBC Sports

Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration

If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph proves Bomani Jones wrong after winning fourth title

Steph Curry winning his fourth NBA championship and first NBA Finals MVP award in 2022 proved a lot of naysayers wrong, including ESPN's Bomani Jones. Jones was on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Wednesday and told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky that he recants his criticisms of the Warriors star.
NBA
NBC Sports

KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo

Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract

The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler

There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
NBA
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo shows off his value to Warriors in preseason win

All eyes were on James Wiseman in the Warriors' preseason opener Friday against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. The 7-foot 21-year-old didn't disappoint with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 96-87 win to start off the Warriors' two-game Japan trip. Behind Wiseman, the brunt of attention was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection

Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Wiseman's nasty poster dunk, staredown over Porziņģis

In his first NBA game playing in front of fans, James Wiseman put on a show in the Warriors’ 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in their preseason opener in Japan. The 7-footer, who hadn’t played in a game in more than 17 months, scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and used the butterflies he said he had to help him fly and throw down five dunks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

