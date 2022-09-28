Read full article on original website
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan
The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
Moody reveals where he improved in first offseason with Warriors
Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Moses Moody knew what he has to do to help the Warriors repeat as champions. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Moody outlined what he worked on the most during the offseason. "We been working on a lot. Defense is one...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn's Health Milestone
Exciting news for one of the Lakers' pricier players!
BREAKING: Rockets, Thunder Completing Multi-Player Trade
It’s not a blockbuster trade, but there are eight player involved in this deal between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Will it make a difference?
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Highlights from Japan Game: Hachimura and Wiseman put on show, plus Suga and Curry
The NBA preseason is officially here — and it started in Japan. The Golden State Warriors faced the Washington Wizards in front of a sold-out crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. In case you didn’t wake up at 6 am Eastern to watch a meaningless preseason NBA game (and if you did, we’re worried about you), here are a few highlights and notes from the night.
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration
If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
Steph proves Bomani Jones wrong after winning fourth title
Steph Curry winning his fourth NBA championship and first NBA Finals MVP award in 2022 proved a lot of naysayers wrong, including ESPN's Bomani Jones. Jones was on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Wednesday and told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky that he recants his criticisms of the Warriors star.
Report: Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female subordinate prior to improper relationship
The Boston Celtics handled the Ime Udoka investigation and suspension by the corporate handbook: They kept the woman’s name out of the news, kept details confidential (not even telling the players much for legal reasons), and acted swiftly and decisively. But as the team on the court starts defending...
KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room
Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo
Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler
There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
DiVincenzo shows off his value to Warriors in preseason win
All eyes were on James Wiseman in the Warriors' preseason opener Friday against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. The 7-foot 21-year-old didn't disappoint with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 96-87 win to start off the Warriors' two-game Japan trip. Behind Wiseman, the brunt of attention was...
Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection
Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
Watch Wiseman's nasty poster dunk, staredown over Porziņģis
In his first NBA game playing in front of fans, James Wiseman put on a show in the Warriors’ 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in their preseason opener in Japan. The 7-footer, who hadn’t played in a game in more than 17 months, scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and used the butterflies he said he had to help him fly and throw down five dunks.
Giants' Miller makes MLB history with wild stat line in two games
Although the Giants are not where they want to be as the 2022 MLB season winds down, each player on the roster is playing their hearts out, including Shelby Miller. Called up by San Francisco on Sept. 22, Miller made history in his first two appearances for the Giants. In...
