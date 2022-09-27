Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
Waldoboro Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest
Readers selected Robin Macgregor Nolan’s picture of a hummingbird at a salvia plant as the winner of the September #LCNme365 photo contest. Nolan, of Waldoboro, said a number of factors came together to allow her to capture the shot. Tyler Lupien, owner of Moose Crossing Garden Center in Waldoboro, is a friend of Nolan’s and knows she is “a little obsessed with hummingbirds,” she said.
lcnme.com
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcomed to attend meetings. Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting. https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home. Masks and...
lcnme.com
Town of Damariscotta
The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on October 5, 2022 at 5:30p.m. at the Town Office located at 21 School St. to hear public comments on the following:. General Assistance State Model Ordinance & Appendices. All citizens interested, are invited to attend and...
lcnme.com
Comp Plan Up For Vote in Nobleboro
The Nobleboro comprehensive plan, three years in the making, will be on the warrant during an open special town meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Nobleboro Central School. Voters will also weigh in on the best use for the town’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lcnme.com
Town of Jefferson Notice of Public Hearing
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Village School to read and discuss the Special Town Warrant Articles. The articles will be voted on by Secret Ballot At the Special Municipal Referendum on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Jefferson Village School from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
lcnme.com
Notice of Public Hearing
For an Amendment to the The Town of Whitefield Building and Development Ordinance. Commercial/Community Ground Mounted Solar Energy Facility. This will be a Municipal Ballot Referendum Question on November 8th,. If you have any questions regarding the amendment, this is your opportunity to ask questions before you vote on it.
Comments / 0