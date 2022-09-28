Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle accident
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
seehafernews.com
Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified
The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
CBS 58
Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
CBS 58
Footage released from Aug. 11 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time tonight, we're seeing officer-worn body camera video of a drug bust and chase that ended with gunfire and an arrest. On Aug. 11, two Milwaukee police officers saw two people make a suspected drug deal at a gas station. One of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
WDIO-TV
Commemorating “The Cemetery at Nagaajiwanaaang” in Fond du Lac neighborhood
A major moment for the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on Friday. They gathered together, which happened to be on the anniversary of the 1854 treaty, to mark the completed memorial at Nagaajiwanaaang Jiibayakamigong, “The Cemetery at Nagaajiwanaaang.”. Nagaajiwanaaang means the place where the water flows...
CBS 58
West Bend restaurant destroyed by fire overnight
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A restaurant in West Bend was destroyed by fire overnight. Fire crews were called to the Braising Pan restaurant near North Main and Park Avenue at about 1:30 this morning, on Sept. 29. A cleaning crew noticed the flames and called 911. It took...
49-year-old man drowns in Fond du Lac River, police say
A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Fond du Lac River Tuesday morning, police say. The body was identified as 49-year-old Burton F. Holstein of Fond du Lac.
Body of 49-year-old resident recovered from Fond du Lac river
The body was positively identified as Burton F. Holstein a 49-year-old Fond du Lac resident. The preliminary investigation indicates no obvious signs of foul play.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
radioplusinfo.com
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
CBS 58
Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal accident near E. Brady and N. Prospect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the victim to be 94-year-old Edith Hibbard of Milwaukee County. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal traffic accident near E. Brady and N. Prospect that left a 94-year-old Milwaukee woman dead. Police say it...
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
