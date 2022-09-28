ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified

The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
HARRISON, WI
CBS 58

Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

West Bend restaurant destroyed by fire overnight

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A restaurant in West Bend was destroyed by fire overnight. Fire crews were called to the Braising Pan restaurant near North Main and Park Avenue at about 1:30 this morning, on Sept. 29. A cleaning crew noticed the flames and called 911. It took...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy