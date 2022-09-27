Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Some final thoughts and a prediction on showdown at Arkansas
Alabama and Arkansas are 2 days away from finding out a lot about themselves and the direction their seasons will take. Will No. 2 Alabama stay on course for a shot at yet another national title, or will it be derailed on the 1st afternoon of October?. Will No. 20...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Alabama-Arkansas
It was half my lifetime ago. Oh, I assumed you asked the question, “when was the last time that Arkansas beat Alabama?”. Yeah, half my lifetime would be 16 years ago all the way back in 2006. Arkansas fans know that. Alabama fans might, or at the very least, they’re well aware that Nick Saban fares even better against the Razorbacks than he does against other SEC West competition. That’s saying something.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 reasons the Crimson Tide might be on Upset Alert at Arkansas
Maybe the smart folks at FanDuel will ultimately be right. Maybe 2nd-ranked Alabama will strut into Razorback Stadium on Saturday, take one collective, dismissive look up at the first-of-its-kind “Red Out” and get on with the business of taking down Arkansas for the 15th time in a row in the series.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama
Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
Kait 8
#19 Arkansas hosts #2 Alabama Saturday afternoon
For the second time this season, a top-25 showdown comes to Fayetteville. No. 20 Arkansas hosts SEC West leader No. 2 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on CBS. The Razorbacks are looking to snap a 14-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide. Arkansas’ last win over Alabama came in 2006, when the Hogs pulled out a 24-23 double-overtime victory in Fayetteville. Following last weekend’s loss to Texas A&M, Arkansas stands at 3-1 overall with a 1-1 mark in SEC play. With a win on Saturday, the Razorbacks would improve to 2-1 in league action for the first time since the 2011 campaign.
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
bestofarkansassports.com
Lozenges Becoming Eric Musselman’s Best Friend as Arkansas Basketball Practice Begins
FAYETTEVILLE — Although he was a little hoarse during Monday’s press conference, Eric Musselman assured reporters he wasn’t sick. His raspy voice’s real cause wasn’t revealed until a few minutes later. It may have been Day 1 of training camp, but it was far from...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!
Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
