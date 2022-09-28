Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
Firefighter, resident injured in Canton apartment fire, property heavily damaged
The Canton Fire Department rescued three people from a burning multi-unit home Thursday evening. A firefighter was injured.
Downed poles, wires close Highland Heights roadway
Wilson Mills Road will be closed at I-271 in both directions until further notice. For now, drivers won't be able to exit I-271 southbound at Wilson Mills.
Portage County school dedicates football game to 11-year-old killed in crash
Turning sadness into a celebration of life, a Northeast Ohio community came together to honor an 11-year old boy killed in a tragic crash one week ago.
Infant killed in Carroll County shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting
East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
whbc.com
Shed Fire near Malvern – Baby dies
The State Fire Marshall’s office and Carroll County officials continue to investigate a fire in a shed near Malvern that killed a baby. They have not confirmed the child’s identity but they do believe the little girl may be under a year old. The shed was on Alliance Road NW. A man and a woman who were in the shed at the time escaped. According to reports the three apparently were staying in the shed at times.
Driveway delivery: Baby girl born in ambulance outside of Medina County home
A baby girl was born in an ambulance outside of a Medina County home on Tuesday morning. In Westfield Township, she decided she was coming into this world on her own terms in a most unusual way.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
10-year-old killed by train in Painesville
A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Man dragged outside after being shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood. “I’ll give anything to hear my brother knock on my window and call my phone...
cleveland19.com
Person struck and killed by train in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Painesville Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson from CSX. At approximately 7:50, a CSX train struck a person on the tracks near Elm and Railroad Streets in Painesville, OH. The Painesville Police responded to the scene...
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ohio dad calls police after getting locked in chicken coop by son
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Strange calls for service are not uncommon for fire departments, but one Ohio agency may have experienced one of the weirdest ones to date. The Shaker Heights Fire Department in Ohio got an unusual call for service on Sept. 22 when first responders arrived at a home to find a man locked in a chicken coop, WJW-TV in Ohio reported last week.
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
cleveland19.com
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
cleveland19.com
Woman fatally shot in North Randall parking lot
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roby Stewart, 38, of Cleveland. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of...
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
Lakewood man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Sunday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say. Martin C. Collins Jr., 24, of Lakewood was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the area of West 83rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Collins on a tree lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
