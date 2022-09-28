ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

Barberton, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Shed Fire near Malvern – Baby dies

The State Fire Marshall’s office and Carroll County officials continue to investigate a fire in a shed near Malvern that killed a baby. They have not confirmed the child’s identity but they do believe the little girl may be under a year old. The shed was on Alliance Road NW. A man and a woman who were in the shed at the time escaped. According to reports the three apparently were staying in the shed at times.
MALVERN, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Person struck and killed by train in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Painesville Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson from CSX. At approximately 7:50, a CSX train struck a person on the tracks near Elm and Railroad Streets in Painesville, OH. The Painesville Police responded to the scene...
PAINESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ohio dad calls police after getting locked in chicken coop by son

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Strange calls for service are not uncommon for fire departments, but one Ohio agency may have experienced one of the weirdest ones to date. The Shaker Heights Fire Department in Ohio got an unusual call for service on Sept. 22 when first responders arrived at a home to find a man locked in a chicken coop, WJW-TV in Ohio reported last week.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman fatally shot in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
NORTH RANDALL, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roby Stewart, 38, of Cleveland. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Sunday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say. Martin C. Collins Jr., 24, of Lakewood was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the area of West 83rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Collins on a tree lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH

