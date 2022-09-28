ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Work on Sparks Blvd. Project Continues, Expect Lane and Ramp Closures

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction and paving operations on the Sparks Blvd. Project. Crews will be working Friday night (September 30) starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. During this time, lane closures will occur on Sparks Blvd between Lincoln Way...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday

Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

I-580 to close Sunday for utility work

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 will close briefly Sunday morning for utility work. NV Energy crews will be installing marker balls on power lines running over the freeway to make them more visible. The work will require I-580 to be closed three times between Arrowhead Drive in Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada

With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Mosquito Fire Stalls at 76,788-Acres, 90% Containment

Containment on the Mosquito fire is now 90% as crews work on fire line construction and mop up on the 76,788-acre wildfire. Previously, federal investigators took possession of a PG&E utility transmission pole and attached equipment in their probe into the cause of the ongoing Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail

Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A motorist involved in a rollover collision on Muller Lane on Wednesday morning said she swerved for a deer. Much as I hate hitting the wildlife, Wednesday’s crash is a fairly good representation of the alternative. Fortunately, there was no report of serious injury. The...
GENOA, NV
2news.com

NV Energy Utility Bill Price To Increase

NV Energy says some customers can expect prices to go up beginning October 1st. For electric they'll see about a 6.39% increase and for gas an 8.22% increase. The company says the increase is all due to natural gas increasing in price. Jesse Murray, the Vice President of Electric Delivery...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Drivers transported after two-vehicle crash on McCarran and I-80

There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m. Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver. Both drivers were transported to the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV
2news.com

New Citizen Group Aims to Combat Nearshore Algae in Lake Tahoe

Recent studies as well as hundreds of phone calls to agencies, nonprofits and researchers are all pointing to one thing – the health and quality of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline is in freefall. This past April, startling areas of the north and west shoreline were covered in slimy attached...
ENVIRONMENT

