As sweltering heat continues to bake the Southland, some students have been forced to sit through class without any relief in Long Beach, due to aging campuses and lack of air conditioning. On Tuesday, temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees, creating uncomfortable classroom conditions for dozens of students. Some parents, concerned with the wellbeing of their children have addressed these issues with Long Beach Unified School District. "Sometimes she'll tell me she gets a headache at lunch or she doesn't feel good," said Rachee Tovias, the mother of a Patrick Henry Elementary School student, who has resorted to taking her daughter out of school...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO