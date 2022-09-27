Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD hackers set Monday deadline for district to meet ransom demand
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An international hacking syndicate claiming responsibility for a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of Los Angeles Unified School District computer systems has set a Monday deadline for the district pay a ransom or the organization will publish undisclosed information it claims it obtained in the hack.
KTLA.com
UCLA campus building temporarily closed due to ‘environmental hazard’
UCLA’s Molecular Sciences Building was evacuated for about nine hours Thursday afternoon after “an environmental hazard” was reported, the university said on Twitter. The announcement, made just after 1 p.m., was followed by a request that students, staff and the public avoid the area and news of a road closure.
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
thequakercampus.org
Ants Attempt To Take Over Campus
Students all over campus have been seeing a plethora of ants all over campus. Those little critters just love our bathrooms, our dorms, our classrooms, and offices, and move in neat lines on the sidewalk, just showcasing their numbers. On Tuesday, August 30th, facilities sent out an email specifying that...
Hackers threatening to release LAUSD data if demands not met by Monday
A criminal hacking group claims it will release sensitive information it stole from LAUSD if a ransom isn't paid by Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
csulb.edu
Cal State Long Beach launches its ambitious No Barriers campaign
Cal State Long Beach launched its most ambitious fundraising effort in its 73-year history Thursday with its $275 million No Barriers campaign to the applause of hundreds of alumni and university supporters. With the large iconic Beach letters behind her on stage, President Jane Close Conoley thanked campus leaders, community...
Santa Monica Mirror
LA Metro Lifts Mask Mandate
As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
coloradoboulevard.net
Arcadia and South Pasadena Middle Schools Excel!
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized the academic excellence of South Pasadena Middle School (South Pasadena Unified School District) and the Foothills Middle School (Arcadia Unified School District) as “Exemplary High Performing Schools”. By Jerry Friedman. The category of ‘high-performing school’ is based on the results of...
LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal ruling in challenge to student COVID vaccine mandate
The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed not to appeal a ruling challenging its student vaccine mandate.
Some Long Beach Unified students struggling through latest heatwave without air conditioning
As sweltering heat continues to bake the Southland, some students have been forced to sit through class without any relief in Long Beach, due to aging campuses and lack of air conditioning. On Tuesday, temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees, creating uncomfortable classroom conditions for dozens of students. Some parents, concerned with the wellbeing of their children have addressed these issues with Long Beach Unified School District. "Sometimes she'll tell me she gets a headache at lunch or she doesn't feel good," said Rachee Tovias, the mother of a Patrick Henry Elementary School student, who has resorted to taking her daughter out of school...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Baldwin Park Breaks Ground on New Big Dalton Wash Bike/Walk Path
Yesterday, Baldwin Park city officials broke ground on a new bike/walk path along Big Dalton Wash and the San Gabriel River. Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada praised the much-needed greening and active transportation benefits of the project for his park-poor city that suffers from air pollution due to being surrounded by freeways. Estrada professed his excitement over this “expansion of our bike and trail network… making it easier for people to get around town and the San Gabriel Valley without a car.”
theavtimes.com
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
spectrumnews1.com
Controversy over safe parking program for homeless at Westchester Park
WESTCHESTER, Calif. — Westchester Park has a special place in 67-year-old Chip Mallek’s heart. “I played baseball over here, in the younger days when I could move around,” he said. It was during those baseball games that his future wife noticed him, and a few years later,...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
2 new affordable housing facilities for homeless, low-income seniors unveiled in Reseda, Sylmar
The Reseda Theater Senior Apartments and Silva Crossing Apartments will add dozens of permanent supportive housing units for low-income or homeless seniors, the city said.
theregistrysocal.com
Eden Housing Pays $31.3MM for 119-Unit Multifamily Property in Azusa￼
With the aim of bringing more affordable housing options to the Greater Los Angeles area, Eden Housing has recently acquired a 119-unit multifamily building in Azusa. According to public records, the property was acquired from an entity affiliated with Clear Capital LLC for $31.3 million, or about $263,025 per unit.
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Open in Los Angeles
Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing.
LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Healthcare Workers to Come Before Voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot.
