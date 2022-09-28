As flights have been canceled, airports are closed, mandatory evacuations have been ordered, and travel waivers have been amended by many airlines, if much of the state of Florida, much of the state of South Carolina, southeastern Georgia, and western North Carolina are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Ian.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO