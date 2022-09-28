ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Travel Alert September 2022: Landfall of Hurricane Ian in Florida — Then…

As flights have been canceled, airports are closed, mandatory evacuations have been ordered, and travel waivers have been amended by many airlines, if much of the state of Florida, much of the state of South Carolina, southeastern Georgia, and western North Carolina are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Ian.
Alaska Airlines: 50% Bonus Elite Miles on California Routes

Alaska Airlines just announced a new promotion from October 1 to Nov 10, 2022 that provides customer 50% more elite qualifying miles on select routes. The last minute bonus comes to benefit those living in and traveling to and from California. The Fall 2022 promotion requires no registration and covers a slew of routes.
Confirmed: United Airlines Suspends JFK Service (Again)

Following through on its threat, United Airlines will “temporarily” suspend service to New York JFK after failing to secure more slots. United claims it wants to return to JFK, but called its current schedule “too small to be competitive.”. United Airlines Will Leave JFK After Failing To...
Alaska Airlines Announces Upcoming Award Chart Changes

Alaska Airlines Announces Upcoming Award Chart Changes. Alaska Airlines has revealed on its website today that it will make changes to it award chart. The airline is giving us advance notice of these changes, but it is not revealing much about what these changes will actually mean for customers. We...
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Requests President Biden Approve Major Disaster Declaration and 100 Percent Federal Cost Share for 60 Days for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis requested President Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties, for all categories, and all types of assistance, due to the ongoing devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure. The request can be found here.
WAAY-TV

Wednesday starts chilly, ends sunny and warm

We'll have clear skies again tonight with lows dropping into the chilly upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s, a bit cooler than at the start of this week. We will not see any direct impacts from the remnants of Hurricane...
