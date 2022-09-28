Read full article on original website
Travel Alert September 2022: Landfall of Hurricane Ian in Florida — Then…
As flights have been canceled, airports are closed, mandatory evacuations have been ordered, and travel waivers have been amended by many airlines, if much of the state of Florida, much of the state of South Carolina, southeastern Georgia, and western North Carolina are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Ian.
Alaska Airlines: 50% Bonus Elite Miles on California Routes
Alaska Airlines just announced a new promotion from October 1 to Nov 10, 2022 that provides customer 50% more elite qualifying miles on select routes. The last minute bonus comes to benefit those living in and traveling to and from California. The Fall 2022 promotion requires no registration and covers a slew of routes.
Confirmed: United Airlines Suspends JFK Service (Again)
Following through on its threat, United Airlines will “temporarily” suspend service to New York JFK after failing to secure more slots. United claims it wants to return to JFK, but called its current schedule “too small to be competitive.”. United Airlines Will Leave JFK After Failing To...
Alabama to require titles on new boats beginning in 2024
Coast Guard registered boats will not need to be titled. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A avid boater himself, Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, at first wasn’t too keen on the idea of requiring boats to have a title in Alabama. “I helped kill this bill or...
Alaska Airlines Announces Upcoming Award Chart Changes
Alaska Airlines Announces Upcoming Award Chart Changes. Alaska Airlines has revealed on its website today that it will make changes to it award chart. The airline is giving us advance notice of these changes, but it is not revealing much about what these changes will actually mean for customers. We...
Bham Now
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Requests President Biden Approve Major Disaster Declaration and 100 Percent Federal Cost Share for 60 Days for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis requested President Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties, for all categories, and all types of assistance, due to the ongoing devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure. The request can be found here.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
WAAY-TV
Wednesday starts chilly, ends sunny and warm
We'll have clear skies again tonight with lows dropping into the chilly upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s, a bit cooler than at the start of this week. We will not see any direct impacts from the remnants of Hurricane...
cleveland19.com
Spotty lake effect rain lingers through tonight; 1st frost of season for some Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Flood Watch has been allowed to expire for all of our northeast Ohio counties. The flooding threat has significantly diminished. However, a few spotty lake effect rain showers and storms remain possible tonight. Lake effect cloud cover will also linger. Temperatures will remain below normal...
BoardingArea
