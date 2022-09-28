Read full article on original website
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
Waldoboro Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest
Readers selected Robin Macgregor Nolan’s picture of a hummingbird at a salvia plant as the winner of the September #LCNme365 photo contest. Nolan, of Waldoboro, said a number of factors came together to allow her to capture the shot. Tyler Lupien, owner of Moose Crossing Garden Center in Waldoboro, is a friend of Nolan’s and knows she is “a little obsessed with hummingbirds,” she said.
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Aug. 15-31: Ashley Knowlton, 28, Milo, domestic violence assault, Aug. 20. Leslie Bailey, 54, Wiscasset, assault, Aug. 21. Jeffrey Luce, 44, Damariscotta, warrant, Aug. 22. Nathaniel H. Jones, 39, Westport Island, operating under the influence (alcohol), Aug. 23. Anthony Dunne, 69,...
SCHOOL SPIRIT
For those who might not have been aware of what was happening, the cacophony of sirens and blaring horns in the Twin Villages the evening of Friday, Sept. 23 might have been cause for alarm. Thankfully, the hubbub was not the result of an emergency, but rather the return of Lincoln Academy’s homecoming parade.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20-27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Sept. 21, Robert Lear, 32, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, on Cochran Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow. Sept. 23, Ralf Hatch,...
All-Day Music at Oktoberfest Waldoboro
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, music will fill the air at Oktoberfest Waldoboro held at Cider Hill Farm, at 785 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Oct. 1 (rain date Sunday, Oct. 2). The morning will kick off with the Skidompha Strummers followed by a performance...
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcomed to attend meetings. Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting. https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home. Masks and...
GSB Teacher Receives National Recognition
Longtime Great Salt Bay Community School art teacher Karen Hight was surprised to find herself the guest of honor at school assembly on Friday, Sept. 23. Students, staff, friends, and family members convened in the Damariscotta school’s gymnasium to celebrate Hight’s inclusion among the 10 inaugural winners of Prang Art Teacher of the Year Award. Prang, a manufacturer of high-quality student art materials, selected the winners from a nationwide pool of 2,000 nominees.
Town of Jefferson Notice of Public Hearing
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Village School to read and discuss the Special Town Warrant Articles. The articles will be voted on by Secret Ballot At the Special Municipal Referendum on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Jefferson Village School from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Notice of Public Hearing
For an Amendment to the The Town of Whitefield Building and Development Ordinance. Commercial/Community Ground Mounted Solar Energy Facility. This will be a Municipal Ballot Referendum Question on November 8th,. If you have any questions regarding the amendment, this is your opportunity to ask questions before you vote on it.
Town of Somerville
General Assistance Ordinance Appendices (A-H) The Select Board will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 6pm, at the Town Office,. at the beginning of the Select Board meeting, prior to the adoption of the amended General Assistance Ordinance Appendices (A-H), effective 10/01/2022-09/30/2023.
