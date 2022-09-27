Aspen groves are among the largest and oldest organisms on Earth because they reproduce by cloning. “Aspen is primarily a clonal species, meaning it regenerates from the root system and sends up suckers,” U.S. Forest Service Vegetation Management Staff Officer Annabelle Monti said in July. “The drawback of an aspen stand being all of one clone is that variability doesn’t exist, so if something affects the stand, it will affect the entire stand (or clone) of trees.”

MARKLEEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO