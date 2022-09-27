Read full article on original website
Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1
The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
Health District to host drive-through flu-shot clinic this weekend
The Washoe County Health District is hosting a free drive-through flu shot event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The drive-through vaccine event makes it easy and convenient to get a flu shot for anyone 6 months and older. Appointments are...
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Beyond Van Gogh for a Food Drive
Despite painting many renowned works of art, Vincent Van Gogh never earned a living from his artwork and was often close to starvation. The need for food has grown exponentially, especially with inflation impacting local communities; more than 110,000 northern Nevadans are food insecure, including nearly 35,000 children (Nevada State Governor's Office, 2021).
Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday
Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
Spectrum Announces $50,000 Donation to Eddy House
(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October...
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada
Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
Work on Sparks Blvd. Project Continues, Expect Lane and Ramp Closures
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction and paving operations on the Sparks Blvd. Project. Crews will be working Friday night (September 30) starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. During this time, lane closures will occur on Sparks Blvd between Lincoln Way...
Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Natalia's Night
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting the 10th annual Natalia’s Night tonight, September 28th, 2022 until 9 p.m. Natalia’s Night honors Natalia Berumen for her fight against childhood cancer after being diagnosed in 2013. Within a few short months, she lost her battle at the age of 11.
Aspen Festival returns to Markleeville
Aspen groves are among the largest and oldest organisms on Earth because they reproduce by cloning. “Aspen is primarily a clonal species, meaning it regenerates from the root system and sends up suckers,” U.S. Forest Service Vegetation Management Staff Officer Annabelle Monti said in July. “The drawback of an aspen stand being all of one clone is that variability doesn’t exist, so if something affects the stand, it will affect the entire stand (or clone) of trees.”
Douglas County Community Health Clinic to host Flu Vaccine Clinics in October
During the month of October, Douglas County Community Health Clinic invites you to get your flu shot at one of its four drive-through clinics. 236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449 from 10 a.m. to noon. October 12 - Douglas County Community and Senior Center. 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV...
Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
Community remembers Sandra Trotter
Counseling services are being offered this week to support staff members and staff because of an incident that occurred at Churchill County High School on Sept. 22. At 12:25 p.m., on Thursday, the high school went into lockdown after the school’s office manager went into a staff restroom and died by suicide. The Fallon Police Department reports no foul play is suspected and at this time are not releasing any additional information.
Reno City Council to Fill Vacant Ward 3 Seat
The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election. The Ward 3 seat opened up when Oscar Delgado previously resigned from his position to focus on family and his position as Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Alliance.
Employ NV job fair offers over 500 open positions to Reno job seekers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens attended Employ NV Business Hub's job fair at the Reno town mall on Wednesday, and there were over 500 open positions across a range of employers. Job fair organizer John Parel says usually their events are industry specific. But today,...
New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Sixth Annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will...
