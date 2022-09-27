ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Pac-12 announces 2022-23 men’s basketball television broadcast schedule

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday its 2022-23 men’s basketball television package that will feature more than 215 contests telecast to national and regional audiences. Pac-12 Conference controlled broadcasts include:. 146 on Pac-12 Networks. Includes eight Pac-12 Tournament games. 45 games on ESPN networks. Includes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Wolverines make final four for elite offensive lineman

Michigan recently made the final four for 2023 Top100 offensive lineman Spencer Fano, he reported via his Twitter account. The Wolverines were joined by Utah, BYU and Oregon. The Provo (UT) Timpview star has long been listed as a top target on 247Sports for the Wolverines. Fano has been on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: 5 Big Questions Before Cal

Last week, the Washington State Cougars began Pac-12 play with a 44-41 loss to Oregon. Here are five questions WSU needs to answer this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener to Oregon in a 44-41 shootout. The Cougs host California on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are our weekly questions WSU has to answer during this week’s practices.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Ten Ducks who must play well for Oregon to beat Stanford

The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will open up their Pac-12 slate of home games this weekend when they play against 1-2 Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This series has always been one of the tougher games for the Ducks to win, and Stanford has won six of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. This includes last year's overtime upset when the Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the country.
STANFORD, CA
ESPN

No. 13 Oregon, Stanford have an unpredictable history

So much has changed for Stanford and No. 13 Oregon since the 2018 season, but the memories are still vivid for Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson. Williamson made his college debut against the Ducks and he admittedly got knocked around a lot. But in the end, Stanford emerged with a 38-31 overtime victory at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon State Beavers vs No. 12 Utah Utes

It's week five of the season and the No. 12 Utah Utes welcome the Oregon State Beavers to Salt Lake City for a 12:00pm kickoff on Saturday. In a rematch from last year's surprising loss in Corvallis where the Beavers simply took it to the Utes and outmatched them physically, the Utes will certainly be looking for a little revenge this time around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

