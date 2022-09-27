Read full article on original website
Games to watch in Week 5 of Oregon high school football
By René Ferrán Here is a look at the top high school football games across Oregon this week (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). Photo by Ken Waz —Thursday Tigard (4-0) at Oregon City (3-1), 7 p.m.Both teams have exceeded their win totals from 2021. Which one will get a jump-start on becoming ...
Cougars have added this FCS power to their 2024 nonconference schedule
BYU football: Cougars add a third non-conference opponent to 2024 football schedule, joining Utah and Wyoming as nonconference opponents
Pac-12 announces 2022-23 men’s basketball television broadcast schedule
SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday its 2022-23 men’s basketball television package that will feature more than 215 contests telecast to national and regional audiences. Pac-12 Conference controlled broadcasts include:. 146 on Pac-12 Networks. Includes eight Pac-12 Tournament games. 45 games on ESPN networks. Includes...
Wolverines make final four for elite offensive lineman
Michigan recently made the final four for 2023 Top100 offensive lineman Spencer Fano, he reported via his Twitter account. The Wolverines were joined by Utah, BYU and Oregon. The Provo (UT) Timpview star has long been listed as a top target on 247Sports for the Wolverines. Fano has been on...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries
Washington State Cougars: 5 Big Questions Before Cal
Last week, the Washington State Cougars began Pac-12 play with a 44-41 loss to Oregon. Here are five questions WSU needs to answer this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener to Oregon in a 44-41 shootout. The Cougs host California on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are our weekly questions WSU has to answer during this week’s practices.
UCLA eyes return to NCAA women's basketball tournament with top-ranked freshman class
With Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez part of a standout freshman class, the UCLA women's basketball team is hoping to see a resurgence in 2023.
UW Men’s Basketball Practice Starts/Arvada-Clearmont Volleyball Wins Second In A Row
Sheridan County High School Football: The big game of the week in Wyoming High School football happens this Friday (September 30th), when the undefeated Sheridan Broncs host the undefeated Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. We will have the game live for you beginning with the pre-game show at about 5:30, on 14-10...
Ten Ducks who must play well for Oregon to beat Stanford
The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will open up their Pac-12 slate of home games this weekend when they play against 1-2 Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. This series has always been one of the tougher games for the Ducks to win, and Stanford has won six of the last 10 meetings between the two schools. This includes last year's overtime upset when the Ducks were ranked No. 3 in the country.
Colorado vs. Arizona schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 Week 5 college football game
J.B. Long (play-by-play) and Max Browne (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the game. Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Vidgo, Dish, and other providers. Click here for a list of all the TV carry providers that carry Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats are a 17.5-point...
No. 13 Oregon, Stanford have an unpredictable history
So much has changed for Stanford and No. 13 Oregon since the 2018 season, but the memories are still vivid for Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson. Williamson made his college debut against the Ducks and he admittedly got knocked around a lot. But in the end, Stanford emerged with a 38-31 overtime victory at Autzen Stadium.
Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon State Beavers vs No. 12 Utah Utes
It's week five of the season and the No. 12 Utah Utes welcome the Oregon State Beavers to Salt Lake City for a 12:00pm kickoff on Saturday. In a rematch from last year's surprising loss in Corvallis where the Beavers simply took it to the Utes and outmatched them physically, the Utes will certainly be looking for a little revenge this time around.
