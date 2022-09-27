Read full article on original website
Related
California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
(The Center Square) – On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill...
Newsom calls for windfall tax on oil companies amid high gas prices
(The Center Square) – With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major government unions lose over 200K members
(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation...
Newsom signs bill aiding farmworker union formation
(The Center Square) – Facing pressure from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and labor leaders, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will make it easier for California farmworkers to unionize while growers say the law stifles worker independence. The governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 2183 on...
Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work
(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before...
Visitor spending in Hawaii surpasses pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) - Visitor spending in Hawaii last month surpassed pre-pandemic spending, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Total visitor spending last month reached $1.71 billion, an increase of over 13% from August 2019, when visitors to Hawaii spent $1.5 billion, DBEDT said. ”Due to...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session
(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
Secret negotiations with Washington state union employees baked into new labor agreement
(The Center Square) – The secrecy surrounding contract talks between the Washington Federation of State Employees and the Governor’s Office that produced a tentative agreement looks to remain a staple of future negotiations. That’s because the tentative agreement – including a $1,000 incentive payment for getting a COVID-19...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Georgia leaders worry that state's economic growth could be hampered by lack of affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials touted a new ranking showing Georgia is the best state for business. But business leaders are warning that a shortage of "affordable housing" could hinder the state's efforts to grow and attract businesses. "As we know, the housing market is in exceedingly high...
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination; opponent calls move political
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced via her campaign on Wednesday that she is backing the elimination of the state's grocery tax, a plan her opponent in the November gubernatorial race called political. Noem cited figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that showed the price...
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money
(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
Newsom vetoes full-day kindergarten option, citing cost concerns
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to eventually require public and charter schools to offer a full-day kindergarten class, raising concerns about the expense as state revenues come in lower than expected. The governor vetoed Assembly Bill 1973 on Sunday, a measure requiring elementary...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1