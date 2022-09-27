ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom signs bill aiding farmworker union formation

(The Center Square) – Facing pressure from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and labor leaders, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will make it easier for California farmworkers to unionize while growers say the law stifles worker independence. The governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 2183 on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Visitor spending in Hawaii surpasses pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) - Visitor spending in Hawaii last month surpassed pre-pandemic spending, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Total visitor spending last month reached $1.71 billion, an increase of over 13% from August 2019, when visitors to Hawaii spent $1.5 billion, DBEDT said. ”Due to...
HAWAII STATE
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32

(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
TEXAS STATE
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change

(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
SEATTLE, WA
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money

(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
