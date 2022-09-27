Read full article on original website
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
WGAL
Franklin & Marshall College poll shows latest numbers in key political races
LANCASTER, Pa. — A U.S. Senate race is getting closer, a governor's race is holding steady and there are big concerns over the economy. These are the findings in the new Franklin & Marshall College poll, with a look at the latest numbers. In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, the...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Republicans are doing everything they can to lose the Pennsylvania governor's race
If you had to pick a single race as the most important one on the ballot this November, the winner would almost certainly be the Pennsylvania governor's contest.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz
(WHTM) - The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November's general election.
echo-pilot.com
Doug Mastriano has new campaign finance reports revealing a key shift in Pa. governor race
The campaign wallet for Republican Doug Mastriano has finally begun to swell in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, but it's still dwarfed by the cash that's been stacked by his Democratic opponent. In the latest filings with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Friends of Doug Mastriano committee shows $3.1 million...
thecentersquare.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
thecentersquare.com
Campaign finance deadline Tuesday in Pennsylvania
Candidates and organizations involved in Pennsylvania’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Pennsylvania?. Twenty-five of the 50 seats in the Pennsylvania State...
PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor
The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wbaltv.com
Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum
Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland commission to begin reviewing sports wagering applications in October
(The Center Square) – A Maryland panel tasked with reviewing sports wagering applications anticipates ramping up the frequency of its meetings as an anticipated influx of documents begins funneling in. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has been gathering in recent months to hash out processes and procedures related...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law stopped for another 14 days
(The Center Square) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20 weeks,...
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
wtae.com
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
