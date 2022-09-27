Read full article on original website
REPLAY: Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be hosting a debate with candidates for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be held at McCutcheon High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as well as streamed live on WLFI.com. In this highly...
Who will be Tippecanoe County’s next top cop?
In front of the half-filled McCutcheon High School auditorium, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith laughed after Republican challenger Jason Huber joked if he wanted his 30 seconds back. “We’ve both been in law enforcement for a while, we’re going to say a lot of the same things,” Goldsmith said....
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Hundreds of students gathered on the steps of Purdue University's administration building Friday evening. The group is demanding two university officials resign after a recent court ruling. The protest also included a march across campus. It all comes after a federal ruling last Friday.
YWCA Greater Lafayette lights up Riehle Plaza
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette kicked off an important month. October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The YWCA held its annual Light Up Riehle Plaza event in downtown Lafayette to kick it off. The event aims to increase awareness about the issues impacting many people in the Greater Lafayette Area.
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
WLCSC ranked highly among Hoosier school corporations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Community School Corporation is being recognized as a top school across the Hoosier state, as well as the nation. The rankings come from the website called, "Niche". Niche ranks school corporations across the country based on multiple categories. The website ranks WLCSC...
Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette receives $45,000 grant
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Good news for Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette, they have received a $45,000 grant. That's all thanks to NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The grant specifically goes towards the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park field trips. Biztown helps to analyze financial literacy,...
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
County council approves removal of township trustee
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office. At Tuesday morning's meeting, the council voted unanimously to oust Coles before her term ends in January. The decision now moves to circuit court Judge Sean Persin.
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
Van Carrying Young Athletes Collides with Backhoe on U.S. 52; 3 Hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
