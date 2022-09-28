Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian charges toward Charleston in second US landfall
Deadly Hurricane Ian spun out of Florida into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, leaving a trail of devastation behind while forging anxiety ahead as it moved toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston on Sept. 30. Free from land, fueled by the mighty river in the ocean, Ian...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
nypressnews.com
Charleston shuts down before 7ft storm surge after tempest battered Florida leaving eight dead
Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into a Category 1 hurricane as...
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
FOX Carolina
HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Historic downtown Charleston sees flooding, downed trees from Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon, just north of Charleston. In the town’s historic downtown, Channel 9 Reporter Jonathan Lowe could see the storm was already having a major impact by noon on Friday. At around 10:30 a.m., Lowe could see the water slowly rise near the open-air market. Strong wind pushed that water further and further into downtown.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
Charleston braces for Ian’s new landfall as a Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Ian is expected to make a second landfall Friday near Charleston as a Category 1 hurricane. In South Carolina, the storm is expected to being maximum sustained wind near 75 mph. That’s half the 150 mph winds Ian brought as a hurricane when it made landfall Wednesday...
iheart.com
South Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and dangerous storm surges sweeping through communities. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged residents to "hunker down" as the storm moves through the state and up the coast.
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
counton2.com
Charleston County assessing damage from Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government is working to assess property damage that resulted from Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston, as a Category 1 hurricane around 2:00 p.m. Friday. Despite skirting a direct hit, it brought high winds and flooding to Charleston.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
WSAV-TV
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
Town of Summerville issues state of emergency; no curfew
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Charleston area on Friday morning. A curfew has not been issued at this time. Multiple roads are closed in Summerville as a result of flooding.
Comments / 0