The Post and Courier

Hurricane Ian charges toward Charleston in second US landfall

Deadly Hurricane Ian spun out of Florida into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, leaving a trail of devastation behind while forging anxiety ahead as it moved toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston on Sept. 30. Free from land, fueled by the mighty river in the ocean, Ian...
WSOC Charlotte

Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
MSNBC

'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
WSOC Charlotte

Historic downtown Charleston sees flooding, downed trees from Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon, just north of Charleston. In the town’s historic downtown, Channel 9 Reporter Jonathan Lowe could see the storm was already having a major impact by noon on Friday. At around 10:30 a.m., Lowe could see the water slowly rise near the open-air market. Strong wind pushed that water further and further into downtown.
Henry Mcmaster
iheart.com

South Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and dangerous storm surges sweeping through communities. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged residents to "hunker down" as the storm moves through the state and up the coast.
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Watch#Gulf Of Mexico
counton2.com

Charleston County assessing damage from Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government is working to assess property damage that resulted from Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston, as a Category 1 hurricane around 2:00 p.m. Friday. Despite skirting a direct hit, it brought high winds and flooding to Charleston.
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
NewsBreak
WYFF4.com

Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
