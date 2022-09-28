Read full article on original website
Lawrence man found guilty of stalking, assaulting person while they were sleeping
A 34-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty by a jury Friday regarding an incident in October 2021 in which he followed a person home and assaulted them.
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Kansas felon accused of meth possession, jailed on a detain order
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 38-year-old Perez D. Smith of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Smith has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Dept. of...
Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
Prosecutor: Kansas man used pit bull as deadly weapon
Malachi S. Thomas, a Douglas County Kansas, man, is charged with battery after prosecutors said he used a pit bull dog as a deadly weapon.
Deputies seize firearm Kan. man used to threaten girlfriend, teen
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home involving a gun. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Suspect in Kan. officer shooting identified as Missouri man
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka. According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Murder suspect, officer injured in downtown Topeka shootout
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas’ capital city, firing at them as he drove. Topeka police had sought the suspect over the Thursday morning shooting of two people at a south Topeka home, one of whom died, Chief Bryan Wheeles said. The suspect was hospitalized and in critical condition, under guard and in custody. The other shooting victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a woman riding with the suspect also was hospitalized, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. His injuries were not more serious because the shot hit his protective vest, Wheeles said. The chase ended in a block of office buildings, about two blocks north and one block east of the Kansas Statehouse.
Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
KCPD investigating double homicide following fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
Excelsior Springs man identified as murder suspect involved in shootout with Topeka police
A murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka, Kansas that lead to a shootout with police has been identified as someone from the Kansas City area.
Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Police found drugs on suspect during warrant arrest
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30a.m. Tuesday, police arrested 50-year-old Dwight A. Downing, Jr., of Atchison, in 1200 block North 5th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Downing is being held for a...
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
