ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

Comments / 4

Related
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Atchison County, KS
City
Atchison, KS
Atchison County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Prison
The Associated Press

Murder suspect, officer injured in downtown Topeka shootout

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas’ capital city, firing at them as he drove. Topeka police had sought the suspect over the Thursday morning shooting of two people at a south Topeka home, one of whom died, Chief Bryan Wheeles said. The suspect was hospitalized and in critical condition, under guard and in custody. The other shooting victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a woman riding with the suspect also was hospitalized, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. His injuries were not more serious because the shot hit his protective vest, Wheeles said. The chase ended in a block of office buildings, about two blocks north and one block east of the Kansas Statehouse.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating double homicide following fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police found drugs on suspect during warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30a.m. Tuesday, police arrested 50-year-old Dwight A. Downing, Jr., of Atchison, in 1200 block North 5th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Downing is being held for a...
ATCHISON, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy