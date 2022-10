As of 8AM Saturday- We have some lingering clouds from Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning. It will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average. Highs will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear overnight, with a lot of sunshine for Sunday. Highs and lows will be similar to today.

