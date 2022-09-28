ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

cltampa.com

Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River

Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
tampabeacon.com

Ian's aftermath in Tampa

Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
Orlando Weekly

Video shows Old Hillsborough Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that Old Hillsborough Bay was blown out by the storm. The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is  an eerie sight. The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be. [content-4]
Popculture

Luke Bryan Shares Major Announcement Amid Hurricane Ian

Country star Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a trio of Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian. The American Idol judge had dates planned in Estero, West Palm Beach, and Tampa scheduled for this week. They have all been delayed until early November. Bryan's Thursday show at Hertz Arena...
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
WFLA

Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian. The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach. “You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police […]
nypressnews.com

Private jet flights leaving Florida spiked as Hurricane Ian approached

The volume of private jet trips leaving Florida spiked this week ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall as deep-pocketed residents sought to avoid the powerful storm. A total of 319 private, business or chartered flights departed airports located in Naples, Tampa and Orlando — cities in the storm’s path — on Monday and Tuesday.

