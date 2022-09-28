Read full article on original website
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River
Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
Ian's aftermath in Tampa
Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
WATCH: Valrico family narrowly escapes being crushed by falling tree during Hurricane Ian
A video shows the scary moment a tree came crashing down onto a home in Valrico on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the area.
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Video shows Old Hillsborough Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian
Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that Old Hillsborough Bay was blown out by the storm. The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is an eerie sight. The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be. [content-4]
Tampa residents told to shelter in place as conditions worsen from Hurricane Ian
Tampa city officials are holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian's impacts on Tampa Bay after it made landfall on Florida's west coast.
Popculture
Luke Bryan Shares Major Announcement Amid Hurricane Ian
Country star Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a trio of Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian. The American Idol judge had dates planned in Estero, West Palm Beach, and Tampa scheduled for this week. They have all been delayed until early November. Bryan's Thursday show at Hertz Arena...
Do birds know when a hurricane is coming?
As powerful Hurricane Ian closed in on Florida Wednesday morning, people at John's Pass Marina, southwest of Tampa, spotted a large flock of frigatebirds apparently fleeing the storm.
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Ian. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Longtime Florida Resident Shares Viral Tips as Hurricane Ian, Category 3, Approaches Landfall
It’s a wait-and-see game in Florida as Hurricane Ian creeps toward the U.S. coast, with expectations that it will be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall. Florida’s highways are jammed with traffic, as thousands scramble to get out of the storm’s path. Satellite images show...
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian. The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach. “You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police […]
Hurricane Ian: What you need to know
Hurricane Ian is moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, and is expected to approach the state and move onshore Wednesday.
Private jet flights leaving Florida spiked as Hurricane Ian approached
The volume of private jet trips leaving Florida spiked this week ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall as deep-pocketed residents sought to avoid the powerful storm. A total of 319 private, business or chartered flights departed airports located in Naples, Tampa and Orlando — cities in the storm’s path — on Monday and Tuesday.
