Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO