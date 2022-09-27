Read full article on original website
Real Estate: Price Cut by $300,000 on Huntington Bay Home
The pricetag has been reduced $300,000 on a Mediterranean-style home for sale in Huntington Bay. Lucky to Live Here Realty said the waterfront property at 5 Heckscher Dr., Huntington is part of the Wincoma Beach Community, sited on just under half an acre. The property includes a wine cellar, radiant heat floors, espresso bar, gated driveway, exposed beams, a built-in barbecue, pergola, a soaking tub, balcony and a deck overlooking the harbor with a dock, among many other features.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
TAKE 5 $33K Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player is now $33,819 richer after...
Real Estate: Convenience Store, Warehouse for Sale
A convenience store in Huntington is listed for sale at $4.2 million. The 7-Eleven store at 733 Park Ave. has 3,492 square feet of space, was built in 1995, and renovated in 2018. It sits on .38 acres.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
Italian specialty store to open second location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike “Mutz” Fiorito retired from Bella Famiglia in early September and closed up his West Brighton shop. This week, neighbors of the briefly darkened building at 725 Forest Avenue have seen a flurry of activity. What’s coming to the spot?. It will...
Breeze Airways offers 7 flights from Westchester County Airport under $100
Breeze Airways says it has seven flights from Westchester County Airport with tickets all under $100.
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Fest, Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 10
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 10. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington
Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
Oceanside resident now Chair of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union Board of Directors
Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFFCU) announced the appointment of Lisa C. McGuinness as Chair of its Board of Directors, the first woman to hold the position. McGuinness has served as a member of the Board of Directors for approximately seven years, first as a Volunteer for the Supervisory Committee then as a board director starting in 2019.
Oak Neck Deli in West Islip is closing down after 38 years in business
The Oak Neck Deli at 945 Montauk Highway in West Islip announced on social media that they are permanently closing after serving the community for nearly four decades. The Gaffary family informed their customers that the Oak Neck Deli’s last day of operation will be Oct. 14. “The success...
Fortunoff Opened this Day in 1964
On September 28, 1964 the new Fortunoff opened in Westbury. Max Fortunoff started the business on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn in 1922 selling household goods and expanded over the years opening additional stores in the neighborhood. The move to the suburbs enabled the separate Fortunoff stores to come together under...
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge
Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island
NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 289 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County last year compared to 819 from January to late August of this year. In Nassau...
