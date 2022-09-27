ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

HuntingtonNow

Real Estate: Price Cut by $300,000 on Huntington Bay Home

The pricetag has been reduced $300,000 on a Mediterranean-style home for sale in Huntington Bay. Lucky to Live Here Realty said the waterfront property at 5 Heckscher Dr., Huntington is part of the Wincoma Beach Community, sited on just under half an acre. The property includes a wine cellar, radiant heat floors, espresso bar, gated driveway, exposed beams, a built-in barbecue, pergola, a soaking tub, balcony and a deck overlooking the harbor with a dock, among many other features.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Kings Park, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident

What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island

Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington

Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside resident now Chair of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union Board of Directors

Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFFCU) announced the appointment of Lisa C. McGuinness as Chair of its Board of Directors, the first woman to hold the position. McGuinness has served as a member of the Board of Directors for approximately seven years, first as a Volunteer for the Supervisory Committee then as a board director starting in 2019.
OCEANSIDE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Oak Neck Deli in West Islip is closing down after 38 years in business

The Oak Neck Deli at 945 Montauk Highway in West Islip announced on social media that they are permanently closing after serving the community for nearly four decades. The Gaffary family informed their customers that the Oak Neck Deli’s last day of operation will be Oct. 14. “The success...
WEST ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Fortunoff Opened this Day in 1964

On September 28, 1964 the new Fortunoff opened in Westbury. Max Fortunoff started the business on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn in 1922 selling household goods and expanded over the years opening additional stores in the neighborhood. The move to the suburbs enabled the separate Fortunoff stores to come together under...
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge

Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 289 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County last year compared to 819 from January to late August of this year. In Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

