Gavin Newsom slammed for allowing illegal immigrants to get California IDs: 'Part of a much bigger agenda'
A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs. Mike Diaz told Fox & Friends First host Carley Shimkus that the idea is "part of a much bigger problem"...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Former Chief Deputy Attorney General and Candidate for Nevada State Supreme Court Charged in 1972 Hawaii Cold Case Murder
New details have emerged in a Hawaii cold case murder dating back more than 50 years — including the subsequent and surprising work history of the man charged in connection with the slaying. Tudor Chirila, also known as Tudor Chirila Jr., now 77, was taken into custody in the...
Herald and News
Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic
The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
California teachers' union 'spied' on parents who demanded the reopening of schools during the pandemic
A research assistant at the California Teachers Association dug for 'dirt' on parents who were calling for the reopening of schools during the pandemic - suspicious that they were being 'used toward a larger goal to disrupt, destabilize and 'burn down' public schools'. Ann Swinburn emailed members of a parent...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that will limit prosecutors' ability to use rap and hip-hop lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.
Newsom breaks from fellow Democrats and aligns with the enemy on Lyft-backed Prop. 30
On Proposition 30, Newsom isn't just taking sides against the Democratic Party, but also opposing his core political base, columnist George Skelton writes.
KTLA.com
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
KCBY
Oregon Senators announce $6.8 million federal investment to improve wildfire prevention
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced on Wednesday, September 29th that $6.8 million dollars in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will fund for wildfire prevention projects in Oregon. The funding will cover 49,039 acres of land across the state. Merkley's and Wyden's offices say...
Bay Area sheriff's office audit reveals 45 officers failed psychological evaluation
In Alameda County, just across the bay from San Francisco, 45 sheriff's deputies have had their guns taken away.
GV Wire
Judge Rules in City’s Favor in Northeast Fresno Rusty Water Case
A judge has tentatively granted the city of Fresno’s motion to dismiss a six-year-old case involving discolored and contaminated water in northeast Fresno homes. The case was granted class-action status, meaning the 13 plaintiffs could have expanded to thousands. They claimed water delivered into their homes through corroded pipes ruined their plumbing and lowered property values.
footballscoop.com
California school system halts football team carrying police flag, dividing community
School leaders intervening in which flags a high school football team and its players carry onto the field before each game is dividing a California community just north of Los Angeles. Saugus High School, a public school in Santa Clarita, California, just 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, saw the...
KTUL
Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
kpcc.org
Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More
Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More. With Friday’s signature deadline looming, Governor Gavin Newsom continues to work on signing and vetoing the hundreds of bills still on his desk. On Wednesday, he signed a bill his administration had originally signaled it opposed as written that would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections.
reviewofoptometry.com
California Governor Vetoes Optometric Laser Bill
Gov. Newsom wrote that AB 2236 would have allowed ODs to perform the same procedures with one year of training as ophthalmologists perform after three years of training. Click image to enlarge. Optometrists across the country woke up to some upsetting news this morning; after a long battle to get...
stnonline.com
Biden-Harris Administration Will Double Clean School Bus Rebate Awards to Nearly $1 Billion
WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses this year following increased demand, with school districts from all 50 states applying for the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates. This is the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, which President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created with a historic $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years.
There's a big disparity in the number of Latino doctors and surgeons. Advocates are working to change that.
On the very first National Latino/a Physician Day, which takes place Saturday, advocates are working to raise awareness of the relatively small number of Latino physicians and surgeons there are in the United States amid growing health care needs and disparities in the community. "For the last 40 years, the...
