Bishop, CA

Tennessee Lookout

As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HOMELESS
Herald and News

Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic

The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
OREGON STATE
KTLA.com

These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says

(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Judge Rules in City’s Favor in Northeast Fresno Rusty Water Case

A judge has tentatively granted the city of Fresno’s motion to dismiss a six-year-old case involving discolored and contaminated water in northeast Fresno homes. The case was granted class-action status, meaning the 13 plaintiffs could have expanded to thousands. They claimed water delivered into their homes through corroded pipes ruined their plumbing and lowered property values.
FRESNO, CA
KTUL

Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
ARIZONA STATE
kpcc.org

Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More

Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More. With Friday’s signature deadline looming, Governor Gavin Newsom continues to work on signing and vetoing the hundreds of bills still on his desk. On Wednesday, he signed a bill his administration had originally signaled it opposed as written that would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
reviewofoptometry.com

California Governor Vetoes Optometric Laser Bill

Gov. Newsom wrote that AB 2236 would have allowed ODs to perform the same procedures with one year of training as ophthalmologists perform after three years of training. Click image to enlarge. Optometrists across the country woke up to some upsetting news this morning; after a long battle to get...
CALIFORNIA STATE
stnonline.com

Biden-Harris Administration Will Double Clean School Bus Rebate Awards to Nearly $1 Billion

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses this year following increased demand, with school districts from all 50 states applying for the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates. This is the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, which President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created with a historic $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years.
EDUCATION

