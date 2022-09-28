MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.

