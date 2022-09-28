Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD offers further career opportunities through adjunct teacher positions
BEAUMONT — Tune in tonight at 6pm to hear KFDM Reporter, Mya Caleb share how Beaumont ISD works to fill their teacher shortage while creating career opportunities. For Beaumont ISD jobs visit their website here.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas school districts and others nationwide deal with teacher shortage
BEAUMONT — School districts across the country and here in Southeast Texas are dealing with a teacher shortage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how Beaumont ISD is working to attract more teachers to the classroom.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur residents react to work being done on city streets
Port Arthur — Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton says the city has fixed 60 streets since the beginning of the year. And, he says, the work is ongoing. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles get reaction to the work that's being done.
KFDM-TV
Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth implementing new technology for heart patients
BEAUMONT — Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital is implementing new technology to improve the outcome for cardiac patients in Southeast Texas. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a minimally invasive, surgically implanted heart pump that delivers full cardiac-support after a heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Health Dept. offering new Covid booster going into fall, winter season
BEAUMONT — On Friday, the Beaumont Public Health Department reported five new Covid cases and two new cases on Thursday. Those are the lowest numbers in weeks. The health department is providing booster shots as a preventative measure. The new bivalent booster is being offered. The difference between the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
KFDM-TV
Accident involving LCM bus on Hwy 87
MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.
KFDM-TV
Gift of Life organization in Beaumont has message: Early detection saves lives
BEAUMONT — Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Saturday, Oct. 1. The Gift of Life organization wants women to know the importance of getting screened. The organization is also encouraging all women to routinely check themselves because early detection saves lives. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams reports.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
KFDM-TV
Tailgate Party Word of the Week - Icing the kicker - brought to you by Bridge City Bank
Jasper, Tx — The Friday Night Tailgate Party went in search to see who might know what icing the kicker means in football. Watch the clip to see what some at our Game of the Week between Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper said in our Word of the Week.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
KFDM-TV
Winnie man arrested on drug charges
WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Volleyball still in search of SLC win
BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University dropped a four-set decision to league-leading (and newly named) Houston Christian, 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21), Thursday evening at McDonald Gym. After a hot start to the night, the Cardinals finished with a .123 attack percentage (45-27-146), while it was the exact opposite for...
