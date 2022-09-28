ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Neches, TX
Local
Texas Government
Port Neches, TX
Government
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Accident involving LCM bus on Hwy 87

MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Capital Investment#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kfdm
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KFDM-TV

Winnie man arrested on drug charges

WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
WINNIE, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Volleyball still in search of SLC win

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University dropped a four-set decision to league-leading (and newly named) Houston Christian, 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21), Thursday evening at McDonald Gym. After a hot start to the night, the Cardinals finished with a .123 attack percentage (45-27-146), while it was the exact opposite for...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy