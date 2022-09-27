Read full article on original website
Related
Happi
Johnson & Johnson Names New Consumer Health Company: Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson’s planned “New Consumer Health Company” now has a name—Kenvue. Pronounced ken·view, the name comes from "ken," meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue," which references sight, according to J&J. “Unveiling the Kenvue brand is a defining moment...
Happi
Neil Washburn Named Interim President of Inolex
Dr. Neil Washburn has joined the Inolex executive team as interim president. He joins CEO David Plimpton to serve on Inolex's leadership team and further develop the company’s strategic growth. Inolex is a recognized partner in the industry for its patented technologies that move the beauty and personal care...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Brand Loyalty Strong Among New-vehicle Owners, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- The majority of new-vehicle owners this past year navigated the low vehicle inventory crunch by purchasing the same brand of vehicle which in turn, kept loyalty high in both premium and mass market segments, according to the redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, SM released today. The study has been expanded this year to report on brand loyalty insights by segment categories: premium car; premium SUV; mass market car; mass market SUV; and truck. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005469/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happi
Esi Eggleston Bracey Wins Personal Care Products Council's Madam CJ Walker Award for Excellence
The Personal Care Products Council presented its second annual Madam CJ Walker Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). The Award recognizes individuals in the beauty and personal care products industry who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to DEI through strong leadership and sustained efforts with a focus on workplace culture, program and policies, or through external engagement with consumers and communities.
Happi
Grove Co. Home Care Brand Continues Retail Expansion
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has announced retail expansion for Grove Co., its flagship home care brand, with its first drugstore retailer. The assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs has added 2,200 additional stores. On the heels of the brand’s recent expansion into Kohl’s,...
Happi
Biore Launches Follow-Up to Famed Pore Strip with Acne Treatment
Biore—Kao Corporation’s line of anti-acne products that includes its best-selling, two-decades-old pore strip which removes a week’s worth of clogged pores and blackheads—has followed up that innovation with pimple patches. The patches, called Cover & Conquer, are pimple-sized dots that blend in with skin. Unwrapped like...
Happi
Tim Warner Appointed New CEO of Shani Darden Skin Care
Tim Warner, previously a C-suite executive for beauty brands Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and Drunk Elephant, has been named the new chief executive officer of Shani Darden Skin Care. According to the company, Warner’s simple-is-best business philosophy allows fast-growing brands to focus, simplify, and build the critical foundations to support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
Happi
Bell Flavors & Fragrances Welcomes New Faces to Marketing Department
Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has added nine new hires in the marketing team at its headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, Mexico and EMEA headquarters in Europe. “We’ve strengthened our global marketing team with new additions, promotions and newly created positions to elevate our global marketing strategy and provide our customers with continued consumer and market insights relevant to the flavors, fragrance and botanical markets we serve,” said Kelli Heinz, VP of marketing & industry affairs at Bell Flavors & Fragrances. “Bell is positioned globally to service locally and the new marketing talent will elevate our service strategy through our Global Spark trends program and many other global marketing initiatives.”
hospitalitytech.com
UpStay Partners with TOTVS to Provide Latin American Hoteliers With Upselling Technology Automation
UpStay, a leading provider of advanced ancillary upselling technology solutions for the hotel industry, together with TOTVS, the largest technology company in Brazil, have announced an integration set to equip Latin American hotels with the most recent advances in upselling technology. Leveraging TOTVS’s market leading presence throughout the region, the recent integration with UpStay will ensure that more hoteliers can instantly adopt AI-based upselling strategies that are proven to maximize sale conversion rates while enhancing guest experiences and increasing loyalty.
mmm-online.com
Moderna announces series of leadership changes
Moderna unveiled a series of leadership changes Thursday morning, highlighted by a role transition for Juan Andres. After serving as Moderna’s chief technical operations and quality officer, Andres will serve as president of strategic partnerships and enterprise expansion, effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, Dr. Jerh Collins, Ph.D. is joining...
accesslifthandlers.com
Nationwide invests in 400 Dinglis
Nationwide Platforms has updated its fleet with the purchase of more than 400 Dingli MEWPs. The order was ideally timed for Nationwide Platforms’ involvement in the Sky Borehamwood project which sees the upgrade of Sky’s Hertfordshire studios, in the UK, with a recently completed building. Nationwide Platforms, which...
India's Reliance launches first in-house premium fashion store
BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store on Thursday, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.
Happi
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
Commercial Observer
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey
Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation
NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation.
How this South African company aims for the 'perfect' avocado
The CEO of South Africa’s Westfalia Fruit, Alk Brand, shares how R&D boosts the company’s network of avocado farms around the world – and why it’s fostering exports to Asia.
3printr.com
Seurat joins the Additive Manufacturing Coalition
It’s time for manufacturing to find a new home. As we now know, having products produced in a faraway factory has failed to be the best economic and environmental approach. Additive manufacturing (AM) has a promising future given its ability to drastically shorten lead times and prototypes can be built almost anywhere. But, is there a future where AM can help us control our economic destiny and lessen our national dependence on foreign adversaries? Recent legislation such as the CHIPS Act marks a nationwide effort to build dependable supply chains at home, and this could potentially be the impetus that AM has been waiting for to advance forward.
Comments / 0