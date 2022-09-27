Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has added nine new hires in the marketing team at its headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, Mexico and EMEA headquarters in Europe. “We’ve strengthened our global marketing team with new additions, promotions and newly created positions to elevate our global marketing strategy and provide our customers with continued consumer and market insights relevant to the flavors, fragrance and botanical markets we serve,” said Kelli Heinz, VP of marketing & industry affairs at Bell Flavors & Fragrances. “Bell is positioned globally to service locally and the new marketing talent will elevate our service strategy through our Global Spark trends program and many other global marketing initiatives.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO