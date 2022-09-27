Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking lot
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the McDonald's on South Rutherford Boulevard.
WSMV
Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning. A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.
Man accused of going 120 mph on Briley Parkway charged amid Operation Roundabout
Hundreds of people were stopped and/or cited in Nashville Wednesday -- including a man going more than 100 mph -- as cops and troopers participated in Operation Roundabout along Briley Parkway.
murfreesboro.com
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and...
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
WSMV
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
WSMV
‘No aiming, just reckless’; Video reveals new details in shooting investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nest security camera captured the moment an armed man was shot several times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The video shows a man approaching a parked car and pulling out a pistol. He is then seen running away as the driver fires several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.
MPD Officer’s Act of Kindness Gains National Attention
In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
wgnsradio.com
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29
(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
WSMV
Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
wjle.com
Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns
Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Pieces of grenade found near Joelton mailbox
The device was discovered around 9 a.m. at a mailbox for a home on Valley View Road.
Middle Tennessee Man Saves Neighbors From Fiery Blaze
Derek Hales is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save a mother and two children.
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
