Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning. A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.
NASHVILLE, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesboro.com

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

MPD Officer’s Act of Kindness Gains National Attention

In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
wgnsradio.com

Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29

(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns

Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
SMITHVILLE, TN

