murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Graze Craze
Congratulations to Graze Craze for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 28th at 11am. Graze Craze is located at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be reached at 615-962-8578.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Centerpoint Group Law Firm
Congratulations to Centerpoint Group Law Firm for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, September 27th at 4pm. Centerpoint Group Law Firm is located at 805 S. Church Street, Suite 11, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-624-8773.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious
Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M
The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Greek Revival Home with Boxwood Gardens and Lush Landscaping in Franklin Lists for $23.25M
The Home in Franklin is a luxurious home with extensive restoration to the period of original construction, now available for sale. This home located at 1711 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,517 square feet of living spaces. Call Janet T Jones – Corcoran Reverie – (Phone: 615-300-5045) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Franklin.
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
murfreesboro.com
Siegel High School Beta Club Competes at Nationals
The Siegel High School Beta Club leadership team recently competed with Beta Club members at the National Beta Club Regional Leadership Summit in Sevierville, Tennessee, winning 3 awards–Collaboration Connection, Lead Outside the Box, and Outstanding Leadership School. Students develop skills while working in groups to accomplish a collective goal. Judging criteria is based upon creativity, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and presentation skills. Siegel now qualifies for the National Beta Club Convention being held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June of 2023.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
Sidelines
The Renaissance Man of Winchester
Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
wgnsradio.com
Newly Elected Mayor Speculates Landfill in Rutherford County Could Close Within 3-Years
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN – The Middle Point Landfill in Walter Hill may have a shorter lifespan than expected. During a report filed less than a year ago, it was indicated to media outlets that the landfill had up to 7-years of use left, but not anymore... That was Rutherford...
tennesseelookout.com
Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams
The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
mainstreetmaury.com
Large waste facility could soon land in Maury County; local officials balk
Maury County could soon be the home to a massive landfill operation at the former Monsanto Chemical Corporation site, and there may be nothing the county can do about it. Representative Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and State Senator Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, announced Friday their call to action from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to halt the process.
smartertravel.com
The 10 Best Hotels in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is a rising star. This destination has become more popular than ever, drawing hoards of bachelor/bachelorette parties, musicians, and foodies year-round. A new wave of hotels has sprung up to meet demand, offering a wide range of accommodations (from big to boutique) to choose from. Here are our...
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Meharry Medical College provides free dental procedures
On Saturday hundreds of Nashvillians made their way to Meharry Medical College to get dental work done for free.
