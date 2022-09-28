Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.30.22
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rampage is back to normal this week and that should make for a decent enough show. You never know what you’re going to get around here, though odds are you’ll get at least one important thing. Other than that though, there is a good chance you’ll be seeing some names who aren’t around on Dynamite very often. Let’s get to it.
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for Raw is:. * Braun...
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage. The match is...
Saraya Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite, Interrupted By Britt Baker
Saraya addressed the AEW Women’s division on this week’s AEW Dynamite before Britt Baker came out to interrupt. The new AEW star, who made her debut on last week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, came out to cut a promo in which she called for the women’s division to come out, which brought out Toni Storm, Athena, Blue Sky, Willow, and Madison Rayne.
Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.
Jake Roberts Addresses His Concerns for Buff Bagwell
– On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer addressed former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell’s recent struggles. As previously noted, Bagwell had reportedly moved into DDP’s Accountability Crib to get help with his issues with addiction. In an August update, DDP revealed that Bagwell had checked back into rehab. Roberts spoke about Buff Bagwell during the podcast, and you can read some highlights below (via WrestlingInc.com):
Lio Rush Announces That He’s Cleared, Set For RevPro British J-Cup
Lio Rush appears to be medically cleared and is set for RevPro’s British J-Cup tournament. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been out of action with a shoulder injury that he suffered at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022, but took to his Twitter account on Thursday to write, “CLEARED,” as you can see below. RevPro announced soon after that Rush is set to be the fifth entrant in the tournament, joining Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater, and Robbie X as announced competitors thus far.
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
Jake Roberts on How Andre the Giant Tore His Pectoral & Put Him to Sleep
– During a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed some of the worst injuries he ever suffered in the ring, including a torn pectoral with Andre the Giant. According to Roberts, he passed out from the pain and he woke up and Andre was singing a lullaby to him. After Roberts woke up, they were able to finish the match, and Roberts said they wrestled again later that night. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Fandango on WWE Scrapping Plans for Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season 3
– Former WWE Superstar Fandango, aka Curtis Hussey, recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree, and he discussed WWE scrapping plans for Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season 3. Below are some highlights (per Wrestling Inc):. Fandango on what happened to Season 3 of Southpaw Regional Wrestling: “We filmed the...
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.29.22
We are done with Victory Road and that means we are only a little over a week away from Bound For Glory. I’m still not sure why Victory Road was such a necessary show before the biggest night of the year but at least it wasn’t an eventful night, meaning Bound For Glory got even more build. Hopefully that can continue tonight so let’s get to it.
Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Passes Away At 79
A giant of the wrestling world has left us as Antonio Inoki, the Japanese icon who helped transform the industry, has reportedly passed away. Yahoo Japan reports that the wrestling legend died at his home on Friday (Saturday morning in Japan) at the age of 79. Details regarding his passing were not reported, though Inoki had been in poor health for quote some time.
Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Run Fifteen Minutes Longer
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that next week’s AEW Dynamite will run fifteen minutes longer, ending at 10:15 PM ET. He wrote: “To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total! + #BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT!”
WWE News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is running two Saturday Night’s Main Event shows tonight. The first one is set for the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Gunther, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn are all advertised to appear on tonight’s card. The Bismarck Event Center and WWE...
