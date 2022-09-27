Read full article on original website
With sloppy conditions in Happy Valley on Saturday, freshman Nick Singleton coughed up the football early in the game for an unfortunate turnover against Northwestern. Keyvone Lee took over for a while running the ball but Singleton made up for his early mistake with a solid effort in the second quarter. Singleton found some room and nearly stretched enough to get credit for a touchdown. But on the next play, Singleton finished what he started for a touchdown where he would not be denied. This was a much-needed confidence boost of a play for Nick Singleton. pic.twitter.com/71LmsBmiyE — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) October 1, 2022 And then he finished what he started soon after. pic.twitter.com/w733xe8bdV — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) October 1, 2022 Naturally, the effort by Singleton was igniting some reactions on social media as Penn State took a 14-0 lead on the Wildcats in the second quarter. Who could be mad at this guy?https://twitter.com/Poerbler/status/1576315715128242176Remind you of someone?https://twitter.com/Pick3nsSzn14/status/1576315140366303234Enough said!https://twitter.com/_JaySMOOTHE/status/1576315007779815424Never skips leg day.https://twitter.com/TPortalCFB/status/1576313621139066880Put him in a strong man competitionhttps://twitter.com/YDRPennState/status/1576312860523003905Too early for 2023 Heisman hype?https://twitter.com/itsryanbowman/status/1576312136392769536Obligatory dog tweethttps://twitter.com/santino_dal/status/157631208905587916811
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
