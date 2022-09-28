ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
seenthemagazine.com

The Original Detroit Restaurants

Detroit — a city that’s survived bankruptcy, urban decay, and decades of population decline — is somewhat unrecognizable from its darker days, partially now because of its burgeoning dining culture. In July, Time magazine recognized Detroit as one of the “World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” citing the...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI

