Michigan football ready to 'deliver punches' with hype video drop for Iowa meeting in Week 5
Michigan is heading to Iowa to have a B1G Championship rematch. The team dropped a hype video that was narrated by Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small. The Wolverines will be hoping for something similar to how the B1G title went in Indianapolis last season. Michigan claimed the B1G title after winning 42-3.
Michigan football game score vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live updates
Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) When: Noon, Saturday. Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Fox. ...
Iowa faithful already practicing chants ahead of Michigan matchup at Big Noon Kickoff
Iowa fans know how important this game against Michigan is going to be in the long run. Big Noon Kickoff is at Iowa for the game, and the fans were already getting ready. Hawkeyes fans were spelling out Iowa over and over again at Big Noon Kickoff. This 2021 B1G Championship rematch should be a special one if it lives up to the hype.
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Week 5 visit to Maryland
Michigan State is in need of a big win after getting thrashed at home in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Spartans head on the road for a tough matchup against a Maryland squad playing great ball as of late. On the early portion of the season, the Terrapins are 3-1 with...
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Iowa Wave: Michigan participates in tradition for first time since inception
The Iowa Wave is known as one of the best traditions in college football. With the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital peeking over Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to the hospital after the end of the first quarter and wave to cheer up sick children that are staying there.
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Ann Arbor-area state rep faces GOP challenger in Nov. 8 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two years in the Michigan House, state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, faces Saline Republican Robert Borer in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing in the new 33rd District, which includes much of the southern half of Ann Arbor and stretches...
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
The Original Detroit Restaurants
Detroit — a city that’s survived bankruptcy, urban decay, and decades of population decline — is somewhat unrecognizable from its darker days, partially now because of its burgeoning dining culture. In July, Time magazine recognized Detroit as one of the “World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” citing the...
Here’s why AAPS is the only Michigan district denied a count day waiver for Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a lawyer and University of Michigan law professor, Beth Wilensky said she appreciates that state law leaves school districts little room for flexibility in participating in the annual fall count day. Conducted on the first Wednesday in October, count day represents the first of a...
Jackie Paige moves to mornings on WWJ
WWJ Newsradio 950 Detroit has announced a new weekday programming lineup, beginning October 3. Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings, joining Jonathan Carlson from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
