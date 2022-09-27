Read full article on original website
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
Containment of 490 Acre Wilkins Gulch Fire Burning Outside Grangeville Grows to 35%
GRANGEVILLE - Containment of the Wilkins Gulch Fire burning approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville has increased to 35% as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 15% containment that was reported earlier in the day. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire remains at approximately 490 acres in size,...
Fire Crews Respond to Wildfire on Kettenbach Grade North of Culdesac Wednesday Afternoon
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Idaho Department of Lands fire units were dispatched to the area of Kettenbach Grade for reports of a wildland fire. As of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the fire is estimated at somewhere between 40-100 acres in size. This article...
Road Maintenance Work on Seven Devils Road to Begin October 3
RIGGINS - According to the U.S. Forest Service, road maintenance work on Forest Service Road #517 (Seven Devils Road) will begin October 3 and is expected to continue through October 23. During this time, visitors on the Salmon River Ranger District and Hells Canyon should be prepared for delays. The...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
750 Rainbow Trout to be Stocked into Kiwanis Park Pond Between October 3-7
LEWISTON - Between October 3-7, 2022, the Idaho Fish & Game will stock 750 catchable-sized rainbow trout into Kiwanis Park Pond in Lewiston. An additional 750 rainbow trout are also expected to be stocked into Kiwanis Park Pond later this month (October 17-21). All trout are said to be between 10-12 inches long.
Recent Rainfall Limits Fire Activity on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Many Fire Closures Have Been Rescinded
KAMIAH - Recent rainfall across most of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has helped limit activity and growth on local area wildfires, according to the latest update provided Tuesday morning by the U.S. Forest Service. As a result, most fire closures across the NPCNF have been completely rescinded. Forest Service...
Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead
Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
Motorcyclist Who Struck Bear on Highway 12 Recovering in Hospital with Multiple Broken Ribs
SYRINGA - A motorcyclist who struck a bear while traveling along US Highway 12 in Idaho County over the weekend remains hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who wishes to remain anonymous, is recovering after reportedly suffering seven broken ribs in the incident. The man says he was also knocked unconscious for a short period of time following the impact.
Motorcyclist strikes bear on Highway 12
SYRINGA - At approximately 1:08pm on Sunday September 25th a motorcyclist struck a bear near mile marker 110 on Highway 12. Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish & Game, Idaho State Police, Kooskia Ambulance, Lowell QRU have all responded to the incident. The roadway has been cleared. Injuries are unknown...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Vince Frazier Officially Sworn In as Orofino Chief of Police
OROFINO - On the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022, Vince Frazier was officially sworn in as the new Orofino Chief of Police. His appointment comes following the retirement of now former Police Chief Jeff Wilson. Wilson served as the Orofino Chief of Police for the past 15 years, and spent almost 30 years in total in law enforcement.
Asotin County Awarded $683,100 in Grants for Restoration Projects to Improve Salmon Recovery
OLYMPIA - On Monday, the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced it has awarded nearly $76 million in grants to 30 of the state's 39 counties to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. The grants will be used for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded...
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
Idaho County man Arrested on Felony Strangulation, Domestic Battery Charges
GRANGEVILLE - According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:50 a.m. on September 23, Idaho County Dispatch received a call to 911 and the dispatcher heard screaming before the call suddenly disconnected. The dispatcher and deputies the worked to find a location and the persons involved. The location...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
