ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grangeville, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Start#Wildfire#Wheat#Wilkins Gulch#Idl#Craigmont Kamiah
Idaho State Journal

Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead

Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
WINCHESTER, ID
Big Country News

Motorcyclist Who Struck Bear on Highway 12 Recovering in Hospital with Multiple Broken Ribs

SYRINGA - A motorcyclist who struck a bear while traveling along US Highway 12 in Idaho County over the weekend remains hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who wishes to remain anonymous, is recovering after reportedly suffering seven broken ribs in the incident. The man says he was also knocked unconscious for a short period of time following the impact.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Big Country News

Motorcyclist strikes bear on Highway 12

SYRINGA - At approximately 1:08pm on Sunday September 25th a motorcyclist struck a bear near mile marker 110 on Highway 12. Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish & Game, Idaho State Police, Kooskia Ambulance, Lowell QRU have all responded to the incident. The roadway has been cleared. Injuries are unknown...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Vince Frazier Officially Sworn In as Orofino Chief of Police

OROFINO - On the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022, Vince Frazier was officially sworn in as the new Orofino Chief of Police. His appointment comes following the retirement of now former Police Chief Jeff Wilson. Wilson served as the Orofino Chief of Police for the past 15 years, and spent almost 30 years in total in law enforcement.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy