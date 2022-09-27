Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa
Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy avoids blitz, slings beautiful TD pass to Donovan Edwards for commanding Michigan lead
J.J. McCarthy isn’t afraid of the Iowa crowd at Kinnick Stadium. The Michigan QB found RB Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone for the team’s first touchdown of the second half. The Iowa defense decided to come after McCarthy with the blitz on third down,...
saturdaytradition.com
Bryce Baringer gives insight on what made him come back to Michigan State
Bryce Baringer is now a sixth year senior punter at Michigan State. He revealed what his journey has been like, and what inspired him to return to East Lansing for another season per Matt Wentzel of Mlive. Baringer could have left Michigan State and tried to play in the NFL...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan: How quickly will JJ McCarthy become the best QB of the Harbaugh era?
He’s had some pretty good quarterbacks, but it appears that Jim Harbaugh has his best one thus far — at least, athletically — with sophomore JJ McCarthy. Don’t forget how all of this started. The Harbaugh-era QB lineage has been marvelous and entertaining to follow. Years ago, Jake Rudock transferred from Iowa, starting this whole Harbaugh-QB thing. That position would be the standard by which the Wolverines were measured. If Harbaugh didn’t have a good QB, he wasn’t going to have a contender.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB did not travel to Iowa City, missing Hawkeyes game
Nikhai Hill-Green did not travel to Iowa City for Michigan’s first road trip of the season. The linebacker misses his fifth straight game and has yet to make an appearance this season. Michigan broadcaster Jon Jansen reported the news. Hill-Green was a reliable tackler last season, with 35 solo...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy has great answer when asked about plans for 'Hawkeye Wave'
J.J. McCarthy knows about the tradition at Iowa home games. He is planning on participating in full force. Michigan and Iowa will be facing off at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in a 2021 B1G Championship rematch. Before the start of the second quarter, fans and players alike will all wave...
Michigan Football: 5 predictions for the Wolverines against Iowa
Michigan football fans have had Iowa circled as a potential trap game and here are five predictions for the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes. Every Michigan football fan has been looking forward to the Iowa game as the first possible spot of trouble for the Wolverines. Of course, that ended up...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Week 5 visit to Maryland
Michigan State is in need of a big win after getting thrashed at home in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Spartans head on the road for a tough matchup against a Maryland squad playing great ball as of late. On the early portion of the season, the Terrapins are 3-1 with...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa faithful already practicing chants ahead of Michigan matchup at Big Noon Kickoff
Iowa fans know how important this game against Michigan is going to be in the long run. Big Noon Kickoff is at Iowa for the game, and the fans were already getting ready. Hawkeyes fans were spelling out Iowa over and over again at Big Noon Kickoff. This 2021 B1G Championship rematch should be a special one if it lives up to the hype.
Michigan Coach Makes His Opinion On Iowa Players Clear
Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Iowa this weekend for a matchup with the Hawkeyes and their highly-rated defense. Iowa is surrendering a measly 5.8 points per game through four outings this season. Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss made it clear today that the Hawkeyes' defense has his full respect.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview
Michigan State travels to College Park to take on Maryland Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is set to air on FS1. Something is going on in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans started the year 2-0 and have since fallen to 2-2 after losing a pair to a couple of Power 5 opponents. Basically, Michigan State has beaten inferior teams yet looked inferior against programs it should match up well with (on paper).
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa shut out through first half at home for first time in nearly a decade
The Iowa offense is still struggling even after the team’s 3-1 start. Michigan shut out Iowa in the first half for the first time since 2012 on Saturday. Michigan went into half up 13-0 thanks to a touchdown on its opening drive and two field goals by Jake Moody.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5
ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
Lansing-area high school cancels remainder of varsity football season over lack of players
Dismal numbers among Okemos High School’s roster has destroyed the remaining varsity football season after officials made the call to cancel its last four games.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
