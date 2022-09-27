ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa

Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan: How quickly will JJ McCarthy become the best QB of the Harbaugh era?

He’s had some pretty good quarterbacks, but it appears that Jim Harbaugh has his best one thus far — at least, athletically — with sophomore JJ McCarthy. Don’t forget how all of this started. The Harbaugh-era QB lineage has been marvelous and entertaining to follow. Years ago, Jake Rudock transferred from Iowa, starting this whole Harbaugh-QB thing. That position would be the standard by which the Wolverines were measured. If Harbaugh didn’t have a good QB, he wasn’t going to have a contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB did not travel to Iowa City, missing Hawkeyes game

Nikhai Hill-Green did not travel to Iowa City for Michigan’s first road trip of the season. The linebacker misses his fifth straight game and has yet to make an appearance this season. Michigan broadcaster Jon Jansen reported the news. Hill-Green was a reliable tackler last season, with 35 solo...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Passer Rating#American Football#The Michigan Wolverines#Ranks 1st#Pff College
The Spun

Michigan Coach Makes His Opinion On Iowa Players Clear

Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Iowa this weekend for a matchup with the Hawkeyes and their highly-rated defense. Iowa is surrendering a measly 5.8 points per game through four outings this season. Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss made it clear today that the Hawkeyes' defense has his full respect.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview

Michigan State travels to College Park to take on Maryland Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is set to air on FS1. Something is going on in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans started the year 2-0 and have since fallen to 2-2 after losing a pair to a couple of Power 5 opponents. Basically, Michigan State has beaten inferior teams yet looked inferior against programs it should match up well with (on paper).
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy