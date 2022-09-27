Read full article on original website
Protect Kentucky Access releases first TV ad taking aim at Amendment 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Protect Kentucky Access, which describes itself as a coalition opposing Amendment 2, aired its first television ad Friday encouraging Kentuckians to vote no to the amendment on Election Day. PKA purchased TV ad space in Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green and Paducah, as well as Evansville,...
6 complete Community Scholars training in Bowling Green
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2022 cohort of the Kentucky Arts Council Community Scholars have completed their training, focusing on creating a new exhibit exploring stories of Jonesville, a Black community that once existed on the Western Kentucky University campus in Bowling Green. The Community Scholars program trains members...
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
Unseasonably cool early fall weather continues late week
Welcome to the fall season across Central and Eastern Kentucky!!! Even though we saw the official arrival of autumn last week, it has felt every bit like it this week across the area. Early morning lows dipped into the upper 30s in most locations early Wednesday, which were our coldest readings since the spring. Lexington dropped to 39 degrees, which was the coolest morning since back on April 20th. Of course we saw some patchy frost in some of the low lying areas.
Shopping complex coming to corner of Citation Boulevard, Georgetown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new, $60 million shopping center is coming to the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. Greer and Web companies announced plans for the development of the Citation Centre shopping complex Thursday morning. The 28 acres for the shopping complex were acquired from the estate of its long-time owner William Gatton, a philanthropist with ties to the University of Kentucky.
LFD showcases training of newest structural collapse specialists
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department’s Special Operations Team showcased the training of the region’s newest structural collapse specialists. Thirty firefighters across central Kentucky will complete the 80-hour course that culminates into a day of scenarios and hands-on demonstrations designed to challenge their knowledge and skills before graduating Thursday afternoon.
Caution urged ahead of wildfire hazard season beginning Oct. 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be cautious as wildfire hazard season begins on Oct. 1. That day also brings outdoor burning restrictions to the state. The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 to Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 –to April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
Lexington police investigating after person found shot on Polo Club Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a late-night shooting. Police were called to the 200 block of Polo Club Boulevard, in the Hamburg area, just before 9:30 Thursday night for reports of a person who was shot. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening...
Richmond’s annual Paint the Town Pink campaign is back
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond’s 14th annual Paint the Town Pink kicks off Friday at Baptist Health to raise awareness for breast cancer. Established in 2009, Paint the Town Pink gives all proceeds to Madison County to support cancer care. Recently, the organization utilized money to support the relocation and expansion of Cancer Care services at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Two injured in shooting near nightclub, including Lexington police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One officer was shot while attempting to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle associated with a robbery on West New Circle Road near Deja Vu nightclub, police said early Thursday morning. On Wednesday around 11 p.m., officers found a vehicle associated with a robbery...
Registration opens for LFCHD’s free flu shot clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s annual free flu shot clinic is almost here, and registration is now open. LFCHD has opened appointment times for its Oct. 13 clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Consolidated Baptist Church on 1625 Russell Cave Road. You can...
Flemingsburg Police Department wins Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Flemingsburg Police Department is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. The ESFA is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of staff serving in the National Guard or Reserve. The FPD earned this award for its continued support of one of its officers in the National Guard.
Block party brings community together, held in remembrance of late anti-gun violence advocate
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As Lexington continues to deal with near-record homicide numbers and a rise in gun violence, one event happening Friday night is bringing the community together in unity. It’s called the Anita Franklin Community Wide Block Party. Organizers say its a chance to bring the community together to...
