Welcome to the fall season across Central and Eastern Kentucky!!! Even though we saw the official arrival of autumn last week, it has felt every bit like it this week across the area. Early morning lows dipped into the upper 30s in most locations early Wednesday, which were our coldest readings since the spring. Lexington dropped to 39 degrees, which was the coolest morning since back on April 20th. Of course we saw some patchy frost in some of the low lying areas.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO