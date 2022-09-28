ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Haunted Houses 2022 in Chicago, Illinois area: 13th Floor and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season. Admission $13-$15. Ticket sales in person. Hoppers Haunted House. Opens: Friday, Sept. 23. Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5. 11576 IL-2 Rockford, IL. Ticket sales in person.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Englewood#Whole Foods#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Halsted
fox32chicago.com

2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions

Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer.   Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side

A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy