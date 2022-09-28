Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Haunted Houses 2022 in Chicago, Illinois area: 13th Floor and more
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season. Admission $13-$15. Ticket sales in person. Hoppers Haunted House. Opens: Friday, Sept. 23. Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5. 11576 IL-2 Rockford, IL. Ticket sales in person.
Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
Gas Station with a purpose holds Grand Opening in Chicago Lawn
What do a children’s book writer and a gas station owner have in common? Community. Roopster Roux creator, Lavaille Lavette, pitched her idea of partnering with a gas station to promote reading to owners Naser Odeh and Mohammed Abdullah and they got it immediately. For Black communities that are...
CBS News
Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side
A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
blockclubchicago.org
508 Pershing, A $24 Million Affordable Apartment Development At Oakwood Shores, Opens In Bronzeville
GRAND BOULEVARD — Residents and community leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of 508 Pershing, the latest phase of the massive Oakwood Shores development plan. The $24.3 million, four-story mixed-use residential building at 508 E. Pershing Road is a joint venture between the Chicago Housing Authority, The...
Gary police: 1 arrested under pool deck after NW Indiana chase
A man was arrested under a pool deck of a home after police said he led them on a chose through multiple towns in Northwest Indiana Wednesday night.
