kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY
The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
clayconews.com
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kezi.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-105 Eastbound between Coburg and I-5 shut down after crash
EUGENE, Ore. Eugene police are investigating a crash that has shut down all lanes of traffic near Coburg. The crash happened on I-105 eastbound between Coburg and I-5. Police have not given an estimate for how long the area could be shut down. Avoid the area if you can. This...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 29
This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death
A man died early Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Bounty of fun on Harvest Festival menu
Anyone in search of fall-themed fun should be able to find it this weekend during the city’s 16th annual Harvest Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. “We’re trying to build basically off of the success of previous years,”...
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
kezi.com
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY REAL ESTATE UPDATE 9.30.22
Shane Mast from Oregon Life Homes has the Douglas County Real Estate Update. Click here to download for later listening: Click here to download for later listening: DCREU 9 30 22.
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after trying to escape from Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. the 27-year old was seen riding a bicycle on Northeast Chestnut Street and an officer knew he had a felony warrant. The officer attempted to conduct a stop but the man continued to ride away. The suspect attempted to ride his bicycle down the embankment of the railroad tracks, but he wrecked and flew over his handlebars, at which point he was detained.
