PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO