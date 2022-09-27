ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid

For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Graffiti discovered on school grounds

Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
MERRICK, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Commack, NY
Smithtown, NY
Smithtown, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal

When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
ELMONT, NY
northforker.com

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
FARMINGDALE, NY
therealdeal.com

Macklowe Gallery founders chop another $10M off East Hampton home ask

The asking price on Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe’s Hamptons estate has slid again. The art power couple and brother of real estate developer Harry Macklowe are now asking $39.5 million for their East Hampton home at 51 West End Road. That ask comes after the property initially listed in November for $60 million before dropping to $49.5 million in June.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Joe Baker
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
HuntingtonNow

Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens

Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
#Long Island
marinelink.com

New Workboat Delivered to Long Island

Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
newcanaanite.com

Catherine Palmer Tries To Evict Another Tenant from Butler Lane Home

Weeks after an ex-husband filed to evict her from a notorious Butler Lane home, Catherine Palmer this month took steps to evict yet another tenant from the dwelling. According to a complaint filed Sept. 8 in state Superior Court, Palmer “has terminated the defendants’ right or privilege to occupy” a second-floor bedroom at 151 Butler Lane.
therealdeal.com

Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages

Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 289 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County last year compared to 819 from January to late August of this year. In Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall

There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
GREENPORT, NY
longisland.com

Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island

Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

