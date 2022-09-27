Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid
For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
Business News: Toast celebrates grand re-opening in Port Jefferson Station
Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright attended the grand re-opening of Toast Coffeehouse at its new location at 650 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station on Sept. 9. Owners Terence and Jennifer Scarlatos opened their first restaurant in downtown Port Jefferson in 2002 and have...
Herald Community Newspapers
Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal
When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
northforker.com
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
therealdeal.com
Macklowe Gallery founders chop another $10M off East Hampton home ask
The asking price on Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe’s Hamptons estate has slid again. The art power couple and brother of real estate developer Harry Macklowe are now asking $39.5 million for their East Hampton home at 51 West End Road. That ask comes after the property initially listed in November for $60 million before dropping to $49.5 million in June.
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
Brookhaven Town Council votes to approve new council districts
The Brookhaven Town Council unanimously voted to approve changes to the town's council districts on Thursday.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Fest, Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 10
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 10. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens
Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
marinelink.com
New Workboat Delivered to Long Island
Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
newcanaanite.com
Catherine Palmer Tries To Evict Another Tenant from Butler Lane Home
Weeks after an ex-husband filed to evict her from a notorious Butler Lane home, Catherine Palmer this month took steps to evict yet another tenant from the dwelling. According to a complaint filed Sept. 8 in state Superior Court, Palmer “has terminated the defendants’ right or privilege to occupy” a second-floor bedroom at 151 Butler Lane.
therealdeal.com
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
Plain Talk: Where flowers bloom so does hope
On Sept. 25 a few hundred people gathered to dedicate and bless Our Lady of Hope Grotto and the Garden of Hope located in Mount Sinai on the grounds of Little Portion Friary, a former Anglican Franciscan Monastery. Historically, it was the site of the first Hope House founded in...
fox5ny.com
Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island
NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 289 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County last year compared to 819 from January to late August of this year. In Nassau...
northforker.com
Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall
There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
