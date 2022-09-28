ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Candidates: Rebecca Alexander for Tennessee House District 7

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Rebecca Alexander, who is running for re-election to the Tennessee House District 7 seat.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday , Nov. 8.

Biographical information

Name: Rebecca Alexander

Office running for (including district): State Representative-District 7

Age on election day: 64

Town/city: Jonesborough/Johnson City

Party affiliation (if applicable): Republican

Education: BA-Milligan College; MA in Education-ETSU

Job history: Teacher, national sales manager for Magnavox, small business owner.

Political, community, or other relevant experience: Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, Jonesborough Food Pantry, Sunday school teacher and women’s Bible study at Boones Creek Christian Church, Emmanuel Seminary Board of Advisors.

Family (married? children?): Husband Howie Alexander; 2 Daughters-Madison and Whitley Alexander

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

I was born and raised right here in Washington County, and I want our community to have every advantage the state has to offer. That starts with providing dignified representation that puts public service over politics and effectively navigates Nashville to make sure we get our fair share on this end of the state.

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

Being raised on a dairy farm, working as a teacher, as a national sales manager for a large company, and owning a small business is the kind of no-shortcuts work ethic citizens of Washington County live out day-to-day. Our citizens deserve a representative who enjoys the countless hours of listening, learning, researching, and relationship building that being an impactful lawmaker requires.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I am unopposed, and I am honored and thankful that Washington County has confidence in me. Tennessee has the most stable finances and the fastest growing economy in the nation because of our common sense conservative approach, and I want to keep it going in the right direction.

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

First, the fallout from the pandemic exposed just how fragile our supply chains are, especially for food. Right now, local farmers often have to ship their livestock as far away as Kansas to a federal facility just to be able to sell it a mile away from home. That federal overreach drives up food prices and makes it hard for farmers to stay in business. That’s why I’m working with local leaders to secure funding for a regional meat processing center.

Second, I’m working to support my counterpart and fellow state Rep. Tim Hicks to establish a Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. We hope that faith-based counseling, hard work, and job training will provide a pathway towards drug-free, productive lives for those struggling with addiction.

Thirdly, now more than ever it is imperative that we support Tennessee families by whatever means possible. In my opinion, that includes ensuring that the vulnerable children in our state have safe homes to grow up in. Therefore, I would like to work on legislation that supports foster parents in Tennessee as well as families in Tennessee that have adopted or are looking to adopt. Tennessee families who are serving in this capacity deserve a more streamlined and efficient process.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

From January to May, every week I drive to Nashville representing you. I am in Nashville frequently when we are out of session for meetings in addition to the many meetings and gatherings I attend across Washington County. Therefore, I greatly appreciate your prayers for wisdom so that I can represent you in a way that is right and true and honorable and a blessing to all.

Fun question: What is your favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee?

The beauty of Northeast Tennessee is not just her mountains, it is the people that inhabit our hills. Our conservative values and strong Christian morals foster an environment of warm, welcoming, friendly, hardworking, and responsible people, and that is why so many people from outside Northeast Tennessee now want to move here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

