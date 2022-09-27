Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse
At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
biltmorebeacon.com
Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourstate.com
The Asheville Bar That Launched 1,000 Restaurants
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Before...
Eater
9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now
More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
ashevillenc.gov
The City of Asheville prepares for potential rain and high winds from Tropical Weather System Ian
As our thoughts are with the residents and communities of Florida dealing with the brunt of Hurricane Ian, the City of Asheville turns its attention to preparing our community for potential local weather impacts here. The main threat from Hurricane Ian will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds Friday through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Bluegrass & Barbecue Festival Moved to October 8th
Festival moved to October 8th due to storm forecast. For more information go to https://sprucepinebbqbluegrass.org/
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
ourstate.com
From Ranch to Retreat in Burnsville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourstate.com
A Family Feast at Cousins Cuban Café
When Betty Martinez-Sperry started creating the menu for Cousins Cuban Café, she initially struggled to find a balance between the authentic Cuban cuisine that she’d grown up eating and her own creativity. “You can’t do any of your little fancy stuff there,” admonished Liane Martinez, one of the Martinez cousins who opened the Black Mountain restaurant in 2020. “I’m not going to,” Betty replied. “I’m just going to add a little bit that’s different.”
tribpapers.com
Kilgore Questions College and Patton Bike Lanes
Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.
Smoky Mountain News
Are you ready for ‘Assassins’?
A production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Assassins” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 20-22 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre in Waynesville. A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, the musical...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
thebluebanner.net
Aston Park 16: mutual aid volunteers face felony charges for activism
City parks provide traditional public forums where private citizens gather to exercise their first amendment rights. Whether it’s a protest or a date in the park, such events typically don’t end with felony littering charges. At Aston Park, one of Asheville’s largest city parks, Simitri Martinez, 21, works...
Comments / 0