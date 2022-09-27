RITZVILLE - Troopers say negligent driving was the cause of a semi crash just after midnight on SR 395 near Ritzville on Saturday. At about 12:14 a.m. on Oct.1, State Patrol officials say 44-year-old Wileme Dorceus of Lake Worth, Floria was traveling westbound on I-90 about two miles east of Ritzville when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median. Trooper say Dorceus overcorrected and flipped his rig, sliding 50 feet blocking both lanes in the emergency turnaround.

RITZVILLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO