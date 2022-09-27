Read full article on original website
Police reveal why man threatened students with gun at school in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News retrieved more information about what happened leading up to the arrest of an armed 22-year-old man at CB Tech on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported that Leonel Balderas-Mondragon had been arrested after he was detained by a teacher who is Moses Lake's former police chief.
Extradition hearing set for next week for Moses Lake man accused of killing wife
NEW STANTON, Penn. — An extradition hearing has been set for next week in Pennsylvania for Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, charged with murder in the death of his wife Theresa Bergman. Bergman, 54, is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County, Penn. prison after U.S. Marshals took...
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
WSP: Sleepy semi driver rolls rig near Ritzville
RITZVILLE - Troopers say negligent driving was the cause of a semi crash just after midnight on SR 395 near Ritzville on Saturday. At about 12:14 a.m. on Oct.1, State Patrol officials say 44-year-old Wileme Dorceus of Lake Worth, Floria was traveling westbound on I-90 about two miles east of Ritzville when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median. Trooper say Dorceus overcorrected and flipped his rig, sliding 50 feet blocking both lanes in the emergency turnaround.
Poor service, bad food, and unpaid royalties lead to closure of Ellensburg and Wenatchee Sonic Drive-Ins
Per a court order, the SONIC Drive-In restaurants in Wenatchee and Ellensburg are closed, for now. According to an article published by the Kitsap Sun, the shuttering of the eating establishments can be traced to a lawsuit filed by Sonic Industries LLC out of Oklahoma. Sonic Industries LLC filed a legal complaint against the franchisee, Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC, owner of the SONIC Drive-In restaurants in Ellensburg and Wenatchee, on June 2, 2022.
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
UPDATE: SR 28 near Ephrata back open; westbound I-90 still closed east of Moses Lake
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened. The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of...
