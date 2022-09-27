ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Police reveal why man threatened students with gun at school in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News retrieved more information about what happened leading up to the arrest of an armed 22-year-old man at CB Tech on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported that Leonel Balderas-Mondragon had been arrested after he was detained by a teacher who is Moses Lake's former police chief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
WSP: Sleepy semi driver rolls rig near Ritzville

RITZVILLE - Troopers say negligent driving was the cause of a semi crash just after midnight on SR 395 near Ritzville on Saturday. At about 12:14 a.m. on Oct.1, State Patrol officials say 44-year-old Wileme Dorceus of Lake Worth, Floria was traveling westbound on I-90 about two miles east of Ritzville when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median. Trooper say Dorceus overcorrected and flipped his rig, sliding 50 feet blocking both lanes in the emergency turnaround.
RITZVILLE, WA
Poor service, bad food, and unpaid royalties lead to closure of Ellensburg and Wenatchee Sonic Drive-Ins

Per a court order, the SONIC Drive-In restaurants in Wenatchee and Ellensburg are closed, for now. According to an article published by the Kitsap Sun, the shuttering of the eating establishments can be traced to a lawsuit filed by Sonic Industries LLC out of Oklahoma. Sonic Industries LLC filed a legal complaint against the franchisee, Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC, owner of the SONIC Drive-In restaurants in Ellensburg and Wenatchee, on June 2, 2022.
WENATCHEE, WA
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
EPHRATA, WA

