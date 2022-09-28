Read full article on original website
NOLA82
3d ago
Putting children in danger like this is awful. When arrested they should be severely punished! I don't care if you're 11 years old or 90; black or white; rich or poor; educated or not. All crimes involving the endangering the lives of children should receive automatic 20+ years sentencing.
Dr C
3d ago
The Westbank is getting really bad really fast, especially Marrero. I'm so happy that her and her children were unharmed.
kevin franklin
3d ago
this so sad these people don't have no value on life life at all thank God the family wasn't hurt
